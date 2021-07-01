Stop everything and watch Lil Nas X’s performance at the BET Awards

Did somebody turn up the thermostat in here or did Lil Nas X just perform “Montero (Call Me By Your Name” at the BET Awards on Sunday? After watching the above video, I feel confident you’ll know the answer to that question.

In an Ancient Egyptian-themed set, Lil Nas X performed the queer anthem with a dance break inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Remember The Time” choreography. To top off an absolutely iconic performance, Nas ended the show by making out with one of his male dancers.

Enjoy having “caaaalll meeeee byyyy youuuuur naaaame” stuck in your head for the rest of the day.