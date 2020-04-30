Stop for a moment, we have good news, too

news, local-news,

How are you doing? Need a bit of respite from the COVID-19 news agenda? We know how you're feeling, honestly. We've trawled our websites across Australia to bring you a curated list of the most uplifting stories in the ACM network. Enjoy a five-minute break, have a smile, take a breath and then share with your friends so they can enjoy, too. Writing is on the wall when it comes to the fate of Carole Baskin's husband Wollongong CBD pub the Illawarra has gone for a touch of the "exotic". Someone at the revamped pub is a fan of the Netflix Tiger King series, which centres on the eccentric US zoo owner Joe Exotic. On a sign out the front of the Keira Street watering hole, they've made the call – as far as they're concerned Carole Baskin definitely got away with murder. For the uninitiated Baskin is a rival zoo owner (though she likes to think of hers as a "rescue" facility) keen to see the end of Joe Exotic. The TV series also suggests she may have already seen to the end of her husband Don Lewis, who disappeared in 1997. Of course, it is only appropriate to point out Baskin herself denies such scurrilous accusations. But it seems the staff at the Illawarra aren't buying that for a second. Nawww, got to love a wedding Every resident at Stockland's Bay Village Retirement was invited to the special wedding of Flo Haggerty and Leon Blight, as long as they brought a plate to share. The couple held their ceremony at Bay Village, Encounter Bay earlier this month after Leon proposed to Flo on New Year's Eve in 2019. Flo and Leon, who both turn 80 this year, have known each other since they were 19, they were in each other's weddings, and supported each other while their partners were sick. Flo's husband Alan passed away after a battle with cancer six-and-a-half years ago, while Leon's wife Marilyn died four-and-a-half years ago after living for a multiple sclerosis for many decades. They never expected to find love again – let alone with each other – but one hug four years ago changed all of that, and they have been together ever since. Art classics recreated in a time of COVID-19 lockdown Emma Briggs wasn't about to let self-isolation get her down. Instead, she's turned April into a month of ingenious artistic wonderment. With her usual post-work activities curtailed by COVID-19 social distancing measures, the building and construction industry project manager has spent her time recreating classic paintings of the art world – in her home. With only what she has at hand. She has not bought props for any of the photos and they're all taken by self-timer on her phone's camera. Occasionally she's needed some DIY rigging to hold the phone, but that's another part of the creativity she lets loose on social media every night. Well, that's been published on a nightly basis for the month of April anyway. Yes, tonight's is the last image for a while. Or it mightn't be. "I've really enjoyed it, so it might not be the last," Emma explained. "Perhaps I'll do it a little less regularly." She admits it may not have been an original idea, but her take on a range of artworks has perfectly explains the Instagram hashtag "between art and quarantine". "I like going to galleries and museums and after 5pm had time on my hands that I wouldn't normally have had. "As well as being fun for me and my family and friends, it's also provided a bit of a routine when everything has changed." Read on Twin sisters celebrate 101st birthdays Twin sisters Concie Marshall and Leila Moag celebrated their 101st birthdays in style at the Bupa Berry aged care home on Wednesday. While relatives couldn't join them for the usual party, employees at the care home aimed to make this a birthday to remember. Dressed in the twins' favourite colours, pink and red, the team threw a party filled with flowers, cake, balloons and music. The twins have rarely lived more than 100 metres from each other and are still as close as ever. When asked about their secret to a long life, the sisters attributed it to good humour and genetics, with their father also living to 104. Happy birthday ladies!

