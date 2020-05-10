Stop Hair Fall Completely By These Top 5 Home Remedies!!! – MissBonic

Are you suffering from hair fall and want a home remedy for the same? Well, you have come to the right place because in this article, I am going to tell you Top 5 Home Remedies to Stop Hair Fall Completely.

Possible Causes Of Hair Fall

Before digging in to the remedies for hair fall, let’s first discuss the possible reasons or root causes of falling hair.

Why?

Because we should always know the cause behind any skin or hair related problems so that we can use the best possible remedy for that.

Okay!!! enough of the knowledge, let’s dive in to the reasons:

Chemical hair treatments

Certain hairstyles that include pulling hair too tightly.

Stressfull Life.

Genetic / Heredity / Family History

Dandruff / Itching

Usage of too much hair care products (chemicals).

Now that you know the possible reasons of hair fall, let’s dive in to the natural home remedies which are very effective and easy to prepare

Natural Home Remedies To Stop Hair Fall

1. Rice Water and Vitamin E Capsule Hair Mask

Ingredients Required:

1 cup rice water

2 eggs

3 capsules of vitamin E oil

Procedure:

Take egg white in a bowl and add a cup of rice water to it.

Mix well, then create a small hole in vitamin E capsules and squeeze out the oil in the mix.

Apply this mixture on your scalp and length and leave it for 30 minutes.

Wash with a shampoo.

Repeat once or twice a week for best results.

How To Make Rice Water?

Soak rice in water for 2 hours then strain the water. The strained water will be the rice water

OR

Cook rice in excess water, and after the rice are cooked, strain the remaining water. This water is the rice water.

2. Rice Powder, Yogurt, and Coconut Milk Hair Mask

Rice water and coconut milk are boon for hair. When applied regularly, these ingredients can transform the quality of your hair from worst to best.

This hair mask works wonders in stopping not only hair fall but also dryness and frizziness.

Ingredients Required:

Rice Powder

Yogurt

coconut milk

Procedure:

Mix equal quantities of rice powder ( rice crushed in a blender ), yogurt, and coconut milk in a bowl. Apply this paste on your roots and length of the hair. Leave for 45 minutes, then wash with shampoo. Repeat once or twice a week.

3. Aloe Vera Gel and Coconut Oil Hair Mask To Stop Hair Fall

Ingredients Required:

Fresh aloe vera gel (only white portion) extracted directly from the plant

pure coconut oil

Procedure:

Mash the aloe vera gel in a bowl and add pure coconut oil to it. You need to mix the equal quantities of both these ingredients. Apply this mask on your scalp and hair length.

Leave to 30 – 45 minutes, and then rinse with mild shampoo. Repeat once a week for best results.

4. Ginger Hair Mask

Ginger is a very helpful remedy for falling hair. Ginger helps to restore the firmness in the hair roots.

Ingredients required:

ginger

olive oil or almond oil

Procedure:

Mince 1 inch ginger in a bowl. Add Olive oil or Almond oil to it. Mix well and apply on your scalp and hair length. Leave for 45 minutes, then wash with shampoo. Repeat once a week.

5. Fenugreek Hair Mask

Fenugreek hair mask is great for falling hair. Fenugreek is a magical ingredient that is highly beneficial in strengthening roots of the hair by eliminating all the fungal infections, dandruff, etc.

Ingredients Required:

Fenugreek Seeds

Water

Procedure:

Soak fenugreek seeds for 2 hours. Blend these seeds in a mixture to form a paste. Apply this paste on your scalp and leave for 20 minutes. Rinse with shampoo.

Repeat once a week to see best results in 1 month only.

Hey, fella. I hope you liked my article. Please write your queries, suggestion, or comments in the comments section below. I love to read and reply to all of your comments.

Till then stay safe, and stay beautiful.

Thank you.

