Stop the presses: These 10 bestselling e-books are free right now on Kindle Unlimited

Craving a new book? Or, at least, searching for a reason to stop staring mindlessly at the TV all day?

Kindle Unlimited is offering a 30-day free trial for all new subscribers. After the trial is over, plans start at $10 per month.

The e-book service is a great way to discover new books and access bestsellers from popular authors like Luanne Rice, Gregg Olsen, and more. E-books are less expensive than traditional ones and the gratification is instantaneous—you don’t have to wait days to get them in the mail.

In addition to Kindle e-readers, you can access Kindle Unlimited on Fire tablets and your smartphone or tablet via the Apple iPhone or Android Kindle app. You can also use Windows 10, macOS, and Google Chromebook laptops via the Kindle Cloud Reader. Check out a complete list of all compatible devices here.

Ready to read? Peruse these Kindle Unlimited bestsellers and your next chill-out session will be one for the books.

Gracing various bestseller lists, When We Believe in Mermaids is author Barbara O’Neal’s 11th novel. It follows Kit, a woman who believes she found her sister Josie—who was presumed dead after a terrorist attack—in the city of Auckland. Kit travels to New Zealand to discover the ghosts that have haunted her past.

Written by Gregg Olsen, If You Tell: A True Story of Murder, Family Secrets, and the Unbreakable Bond of Sisterhood has topped the bestseller charts at the Wall Street Journal, Amazon, USA Today, and the Washington Post.

The true crime story follows three sisters’ inspirational tale of escaping abuse and torture at the hands of their mother, as they stick together to find independence and freedom.

Published in March 2020, In an Instant follows Finn Miller, a 16-year-old girl involved in an accident with 10 others when their car tumbles over a mountainside. She survives but struggles to reclaim her life as she grieves for those who died.

