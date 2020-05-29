Jimmys Post

Stop wishing you had great skin & get it with this BERRYGLOW Probiotic recovery mask from @glamglowcanada 💖

One of a few mask i love!! It smells amazing like a berry yogurt. My skin feels so smooth, refreshed & rejuvenated after using this. The texture is good & washes away easily. To get a more relaxing feeling keep it in a refrigerator for sometime before applying to get that nice cold feeling on your face. Trust me it feels great!! On jar it says keep it for 10 minutes on your face but i like to keep it for atleast 20 minutes. It always gives me a feeling like i got a facial & a good sleep. I will definitely be buying this again. Highly recommended!! @glamglow 😍

Have you tried this mask? OR What are your favorite face masks? LMK ♥️
