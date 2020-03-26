Stormi Webster, 2, Joins Daddy Travis Scott In The Recording Studio In Sweet New Pic

Travis Scott took to Instagram to share an adorable snapshot of the back of his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster’s head as she hung out with him in a recording studio and held a drink.

Travis Scott, 27, had a tender moment with his two-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, when they spent some time in a recording studio together and it was incredibly sweet to see! The rapper shared an Instagram photo of the tot sitting near a board in the music-creating room and although he didn’t caption the gem, none was needed. In the pic, the back of little Stormi can be seen as she holds what looks like two large white cups doubled up and looks in front of her. Her hair is in three pigtails and she’s wearing a black top.

Fans seemed to love the pic since they took to the comments section to share some positive words. “Is Stormi going to be on new music?” one fan asked while others left crying emojis to express the touching emotions they felt from seeing the little girl. “stormi vibing,” another follower wrote while one cheekily asked, “Is she gonna release her first song already???😍”

Before his latest pic of his daughter, Travis shared a video of himself playing basketball with her on Mar. 24. The video brought on rumors that the Sicko Mode creator was quarantining with Stormi and her mom Kylie Jenner, 22 since Kylie also announced that she was on her second week of quarantine with her mini-me on the same day the video was posted. Nothing’s been confirmed but Kylie and Travis have been broken up since Oct. 2019 and there have been reports that they reconciled but another source told TMZ that they are just friends.

We wonder what else Travis will share during these stay-at-home days. We guess we’ll just have to be patient to find out!