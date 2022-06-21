Storytelling Drinks Labels Capture Millennials Market

Augmented Reality connects new consumers, says Immertia

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A clever way for consumers to discover the story behind their favourite drinks will soon be a feature on whiskey, gin, and vodka, with the popular concept expanding beyond the beer industry.

SWIGR, a new-generation smartphone App, enables consumers to scan labels with their phones to discover the stories behind the product.

The stunning concept uses augmented reality to virtually animate packaging, playing multimedia content and offering interactive experiences directly via the product label.

See demonstration videos

According to Dave Chaffey whose team is behind the technology, the popular concept, which first launched to brewers, is expanding into the distilled spirits industry.

“It’s absolutely stunning to see first-hand – bringing labels to life to tell the story behind the product.”

The concept is purpose-built to appeal to a new generation of consumers, with a cleverly crafted solution that harnesses new technology and social storytelling.

“Consumers love the experience – it’s a new form of storytelling that’s authentic and engaging. It offers brands a great opportunity to connect with today’s digital savvy consumers.”

“It’s a compelling drawcard for millennials – the under forties, who are socially connected, and always on their phones. They love the experience – it’s a new form of storytelling that’s authentic and engaging.”

Key Features of Swigr include:

Interactive augmented reality experiences

Virtual content which displays directly from the label

Purchasing– enabling product purchases directly from the label

According to the swigr.com website, Swigr enables any beverage brand to harness the power of augmented reality, to offer a richer customer experience from the label of every product.

“Swigr makes it easy for any beverage producers to tell their story, virtually, from the labels of their products,” said Chaffey.

“It’s a brilliant way to stand out, and it’s an experience that delivers the Wow factor; customers can’t wait to share it – in the company of friends, and throughout social media.”

Rapid adoption in the industry

The technology, which was initially launched to the beer industry in 2021, has more than fifty breweries from around the world have using the technology, including Budweiser, Paulaner, Abita, Harpoon Brewing, and AB in Bev.

The team attributes the rapid industry adoption to the ready-to-go platform, which eliminates barriers to entry, including:

Requiring no QR codes, nor specially printed labels

Integrating with existing products

Setup in a matter of days

“It’s no secret,” says Chaffey, “we set out to offer a new experience for consumers, and to create a new place for producers to engage consumers, right from their product.”

“We see this as a new opportunity for drinks makers to really connect with their audience, and we’re looking forward to seeing how the spirits market develops.”

More information is available on the Swigr website – swigr.com

Swigr™ is an augmented reality platform, created by Immertia, a leader in virtual connected packaging.

Media Enquiries

Media enquiries are welcome. Please visit our media center where a priority response service is maintained.

Media Liaison: Dave Chaffey, Founding Partner Email: Please contact via the media center Media Center: swigr.com/media Phone: +61 1300 633 390

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storytelling-drinks-labels-capture-millennials-market-301572127.html

SOURCE Immertia