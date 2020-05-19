Stovetop items cause $40k fire

news, local-news,

A fire that caused $40,000 damage to a house at Scottsdale was caused by items left on top of an electric stovetop. Tasmania Fire Service crews attended the house in King Street, Scottsdale about 4.30pm on Monday after neighbours heard the smoke alarm activate. Firefighters from Scottsdale volunteer fire brigade were able to limit the fire damage to the kitchen. However, the rest of the house was damaged by smoke. “This is an example of a fire that could have been avoided. Nothing should ever be left on top of stoves in case the stovetop has a fault or is accidentally turned on,” fire investigator Andrew Lancaster said. “In this instance, it’s the working smoke alarm that saved the house from further damage, by alerting the neighbours to the fire, allowing them to quickly call the fire brigade. Mr Lancaster said now was an ideal time for people to test their smoke alarms and ensure they were installed in every sleeping area, hallway and at the top of the stairs.

