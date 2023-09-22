Strain Gauges Market to grow by USD 97.5 million from 2022 to 2027 | Market is driven by increasing demand for strain gauges for field testing and stress and strain analysis – Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The “Strain Gauges Market by application (Force and torque measurement, Weighing and lifting equipment, Field testing, Aerospace and defense, and Others), type (Quarter bridge strain gauge, Strain gauge rosettes, and Piezoresistor), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) – Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027″ report has been added to technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the strain gauges market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 97.5 million. Growing demand for medical devices and compatible strain gauges is notably driving market growth. Strain gauges have diverse applications in medical devices, including computed tomography (CT) scanners, mammography machines, patient lift systems, infant scales, and medical pumps. As the demand for healthcare services and medical equipment continues to grow, the need for strain gauges is poised to increase accordingly. With a rising global population, the prevalence of cardiovascular, orthopaedic, and dental conditions is also on the rise. However, there is a notable trend towards minimally invasive (MI) surgeries, which involve reduced patient trauma and lower infection risks. Skilled surgeons are now utilizing high-precision robotic surgical tools for MI procedures, demanding exceptional accuracy and performance capabilities. Consequently, medical equipment requires precise measurement of both force depth and rotational strength of drill bits during surgeries, and this demand is expected to propel the growth of the global strain gauge market during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge

The emergence of substitutes for strain gauges is a significant challenge hindering market growth. Strain gauges serve the purpose of measuring stress, strain, force, pressure, or torque when they come into direct contact with equipment or structures. They are often positioned on elements like rotating shafts or cables to gauge torque or tension. However, it’s crucial to acknowledge that strain gauges do not offer a non-invasive stress measurement solution. This limitation can introduce certain inaccuracies due to the added mass and altered vibration profiles caused by attaching strain gauges to components. Consequently, there is a growing demand for non-intrusive stress measurement technologies, especially for dynamically assessing stresses in machinery. In contrast to strain gauge sensors, FlexiForce sensors employ a resistance-based approach, thanks to their thin foil construction that facilitates easy attachment to surfaces. These sensors enable direct force measurement, eliminating the need for the strain-based calculations typical of strain gauges. Additionally, FlexiForce sensors offer the advantage of cost-effective measurement across a broader dynamic range and are available in convenient packs of four or eight to accommodate lower-volume requirements. This increasing preference for FlexiForce sensors, particularly in applications with lower volume needs, has the potential to influence the trajectory of the strain gauges market during the forecast period.

The strain gauges market has been segmented by application (Force and torque measurement, Weighing and lifting equipment, Field testing, Aerospace and defense, and Others), type (Quarter bridge strain gauge, Strain gauge rosettes, and piezoresistor), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The force and torque measurement segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Strain gauges are highly versatile due to their capacity to measure both force and torque. This versatility is grounded in a comprehensive understanding of their operational principles and their varied responses to different forms of deformation. When integrated into a force sensor or load cell, strain gauges enable the measurement of force. Load cells serve as mechanisms for converting mechanical force into a measurable electrical signal, streamlining the measurement and assessment process. Torque sensors find extensive use in automotive applications, industrial machinery, and situations requiring precise measurement of rotational force. In both force and torque assessments, precise calibration plays a pivotal role in ensuring trustworthy results. Additionally, meticulous attention to the strategic design and secure installation of strain gauges and their attachment to objects or components is essential for achieving consistent and accurate measurements. These advantages are poised to drive the expansion of the force and torque segment, thus propelling the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the strain gauges market:

Anyload LLC, BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES bvba, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Guangzhou Electrical Measuring Instruments Factory, Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, Indutrade AB, KeLi Sensing Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KYOWA ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Micron Instruments, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Spectris Plc, Thames Side Sensors Ltd., Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc., Xiamen Loadcell Technology Co. Ltd., Zemic Europe BV, and Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Apparatus Factory

Strain Gauges Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 97.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Anyload LLC, BCM SENSOR TECHNOLOGIES bvba, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc., Guangzhou Electrical Measuring Instruments Factory, Hottinger Bruel and Kjaer GmbH, Indutrade AB, KeLi Sensing Technology Ningbo Co. Ltd., Kistler Holding AG, KYOWA ELECTRONIC INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD., Mettler Toledo International Inc., Micron Instruments, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Omega Engineering Inc., Spectris Plc, Thames Side Sensors Ltd., Tokyo Measuring Instruments Laboratory Co. Ltd., Vishay Precision Group Inc., Xiamen Loadcell Technology Co. Ltd., Zemic Europe BV, and Zhejiang Huangyan Testing Apparatus Factory Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

