Stranded Abroad, Americans Ask: Why Weren’t We Warned Sooner?

NEW DELHI — Ana Pautler, a trekker from San Francisco, was partway up a Himalayan mountain trail in Nepal when she noticed something peculiar: people were turning around.

As fears of the coronavirus spread around the world, German hikers told Ms. Pautler on March 17 that their embassy had advised them to return to Kathmandu, the capital, and was discussing flying people out. Israeli tourists were doing the same thing, she said, spurred on by messages to leave.

But Ms. Pautler, 32, who has been living in China, received no such alert from the State Department’s travel advisory system until March 23, though she was signed up for regular updates.

By that point, Nepal’s international airspace had already been closed for a day, following similar shutdowns all over the world, and her flight out had been canceled.