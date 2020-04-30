Stranded man pleads not guilty

news, local-news,

A 32-year-old man accused of driving recklessly while evading police on Hobart Road has had his case adjourned because he is “stuck in Victoria”. Joseph Weston, who was speaking via mobile telephone, told the Launceston Magistrates Court that he was at Point Cook and couldn’t get back to Tasmania to see a lawyer. Mr Weston pleaded not guilty to taking action to evade police and then driving recklessly by mounting the footpath in Glen Dhu, crossing the centre line on Hobart Road, Kings Meadows and accelerating to 90km/h in a 60km/h zone on November 8, last year. Police allege the circumstances of the evade police charge were aggravated because he was a suspended driver at the time of the alleged offence. Mr Weston pleaded not guilty to driving while suspended. He also pleaded not guilty to a number of firearm charges relating to a stolen and loaded .357 Magnum pistol that was in his possession when pulled over in Quarantine Road. He also pleaded not guilty to possession of controlled substances, namely methylamphetamine and diazepam. Mr Weston said he could get back into Tasmania but would have to go into lockdown. Magistrate Simon Brown adjourned the case until September 4 at 9.45am.

