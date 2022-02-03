Strategic Partnership with Adelaide Offers Mediahub Clients a Media Buying Advantage and Promotes Innovation in Media Quality Measurement

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — Mediahub Worldwide and Adelaide have announced a partnership to develop media buying technology using Adelaide’s attention-based media quality metrics. Thanks to this strategic partnership, Mediahub clients can access proprietary tools and data co-developed with Adelaide.

Over the last two years, Mediahub and Adelaide have consistently proven that AU, Adelaide’s omnichannel media quality metric, outperforms viewability for clients across a range of industries. For example:



High-AU exposure drove 40% higher Ad Recall and 13% higher Unaided Awareness.

Optimizing to low cost per AU (CPAU) media delivered a 35% more efficient Cost per Lead.

High-AU media delivered 51% higher Ad Recall and 3x more Site Visits than low-AU media.

Highest-AU media drove 2.8x higher Conversion Rates and 83% lower Costs per Conversion.

High-AU media on CTV and Digital drove 36% higher Tune-in for live NBA games; high-AU OLV placements drove 3x the Tune-in of low-AU placements.

CTV has been an early area of focus as Adelaide expands the footprint of AU. This summer, Mediahub, the NBA, and Adelaide achieved a world-first by measuring the quality of CTV media using AU. The results proved that AU was highly predictive of tune-in for live sporting events.

The teams are now building out a suite of programmatic tools to integrate AU into existing Mediahub planning, buying, and optimization tools and services. The suite will include evidence-based approaches to planning, custom algorithms, pre-bid filters, and advanced optimization.

Mediahub is known for its innovation in media technology and digital advertising. This year, Mediahub has been named a finalist for Campaign’s media agency of 2022, and just last year, the agency earned several awards from notable media outlets: MediaPost (OMMA Awards for Excellence in Digital Advertising), Campaign (Planning and Buying Team of the Year), Adweek (Best Use of Programmatic, and Search Campaign of the Year), and MediaPost (Digital OOH Campaign of the Year).

Comments from Executives:

“At Mediahub, we’re always looking at ways to challenge common media metrics and align advertiser effectiveness with consumer preferences, and we’ve found great success leveraging Adelaide’s AU metric to do just that. Looking towards the future, we’re building out a proprietary Attention stack, using our work with Adelaide and AU as the foundation for best practices and optimization.” — Ed McElvain, EVP, Director of P3, Mediahub

“The Mediahub team has been a pioneer in the attention measurement space for quite a while now. It’s exciting to see how quickly they’ve turned AU into action, driving better outcomes for their clients and integrating attention metrics into the core of their practice.” — Marc Guldimann, CEO, Adelaide

About Adelaide:

Adelaide is a leader in the rapidly growing field of evidence-based media quality measurement. Adelaide’s metric, AU, helps advertisers make better media investment decisions. AU is an omnichannel metric that evaluates thousands of signals to predict attention and drive more efficient outcomes. Since 2019, Adelaide has enabled the world’s top brands to understand media quality across their entire media spend and uncover valuable optimization opportunities to reduce waste and drive better results.

Named after the global epicenter of evidence-based marketing in southern Australia, Adelaide is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit http://www.adelaidemetrics.com.

About Mediahub Worldwide:

Mediahub is a global media planning and buying company with over 900 employees worldwide. We are an award-winning agency built for challenger brands or companies who are disrupting the status quo and want a media agency that disrupts the norms of media. Our smart and nimble organization consists of key verticals including I+A (Insight + Action comms group), P3 (programmatic, search and social group), and our creative media group, the R+D (Radical + Disruptive) Lab, which specializes in working with avant-garde media partners to develop ideas that consumers seek out, share and talk about.

Mediahub was named Adweek’s 2018 U.S. Media Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s 2019 and 2020 Media Agency of the Year.

Mediahub is one of the three major Interpublic media agencies (NYSE: IPG) and as a result is powered by the buying and intelligence power of Magna Global and the data and tech backbone of Kinesso.

For more information, visit us at http://www.mediahubww.com or follow @MediahubWW.

