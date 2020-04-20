Strawberry Almond Tart – Fork Knife Swoon – Connekt News

Sweet and fragrant strawberries and crumbly almond shortbread are a perfect match in this strawberry almond tart – a wonderfully simple and delicious Spring dessert.

Instructions

In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, almond flour, sugar, and salt.

Use your fingers to incorporate the butter into the flour mixture, until it resembles chunky, pea-sized crumbs. Stir in the milk until evenly combined. The crumbs should stick together when pressed between your fingers.

Press two thirds of the crust mixture into the bottom of a 4×13 inch fluted tart pan (preferably with a removable bottom). Use gentle but firm pressure, and start with the bottom and work your way up the edges. Place the tart pan and the remaining crumble mixture in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a medium mixing bowl, stir together the chopped strawberries, sugar, vanilla, and lemon juice until combined. Let sit at room temperature while the crust mixture is chilling.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 350℉.

Stir the arrowroot starch into the strawberry mixture. Remove the tart shell from the refrigerator, and fill with the strawberries and juices. Sprinkle the remaining crumble on top, followed by the sliced almonds.

Place the tart pan on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any drips or overflow, and bake for 45-50 minutes, until the strawberry filling just begins to bubble, and the crumble topping is golden.

Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 30 minutes before carefully removing from the tart pan and slicing. You may need to (carefully) run a thin knife around the removable bottom edge of the pan to release the tart. Serve warm or at room temperature with a dusting of confectioners sugar, or a scoop of vanilla ice cream or freshly whipped cream.