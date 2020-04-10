Stream ‘One World: Together at Home’ with Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Lizzo and more on April 18 right here on Yahoo

On Saturday, April 18, Global Citizen and the World Health Organization will live-stream One World: Together at Home — a global, all-star event supporting the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and celebrating the brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the frontlines. Bookmark this page and come back to watch this historic concert on Yahoo Entertainment starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Curated by Lady Gaga and co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, One World: Together at Home will feature A-list performances from all over the globe.

The current lineup for One World: Together at Home includes:

Alanis Morissette

Andrea Bocelli

Billie Eilish and Finneas

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong

Burna Boy

Coldplay’s Chris Martin

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder

Elton John, J Balvin

John Legend

Kacey Musgraves

Keith Urban

Lang Lang

Lizzo

Maluma

Paul McCartney

Stevie Wonder

“The World Health Organization is committed to defeating the coronavirus pandemic with science and public health measures, and supporting the health workers who are on the frontlines of the response,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization. “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together at Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”

Powered by commitments from supporters and corporate partners in benefit of the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, One World: Together at Home will also benefit local and regional charities that provide food, shelter and healthcare to those that need help most. For more information about Global Citizen and their campaign to support the WHO’s Solidarity Response Fund, please visit globalcitizen.org and follow @GlblCtzn Twitter, Facebook and Instagram using #GlobalCitizen. To learn more about WHO’s response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund, please go to www.who.int/COVID-19 and follow @WHO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok. For information about how to take action, visit www.globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

