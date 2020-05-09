Streaming Guide: Alia Bhatt movies



This edition features Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt who has films like Highway, Raazi, Dear Zindagi and Gully Boy among more to her credit.

Student of the Year

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year marked Alia Bhatt’s entry into Bollywood. The high school drama was packed with dance, romance, songs, picturesque locales and everything that makes for a quintessential KJo film. But, Alia came across as just a pretty face. Her acting talent came to the fore in the movies that followed.

Highway

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Imtiaz Ali directorial Highway gave wings to Alia Bhatt’s career. After a below-average debut in Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year, Alia returned to the silver screen with Highway and how. The actor proved her acting prowess, playing an urban girl Veera who discovers herself in the wilderness. Special mention to AR Rahman’s soulful music.

2 States

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

In India, marriages are not the union of two people, but two families. Krish (Arjun Kapoor), a Punjabi boy and Ananya (Alia Bhatt), a South Indian girl, fall in love with each other. After graduating from IIM, the two decide to get married and arrange a meeting for their parents. The difference in their culture makes it difficult for the parents to adjust with each other and thus begins all the drama.

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania

Streaming on: Netflix

Alia Bhatt in Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. (Photo: Dharma Productions)

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is the perfect pick for this weekend if you are a fan of Bollywood romances.

Kapoor & Sons

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Kapoor & Sons is the story of a family which is not perfect but pretend to be one. The Shakun Batra directorial is backed by strong performances by Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Udta Punjab

Streaming on: Netflix

Alia Bhatt in a poster of Udta Punjab. (Photo: Balaji Motion Pictures)

The Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Diljit Dosanjh starrer not only boasted of spectacular performances but also showed the hard-hitting reality of the state of Punjab. In her review, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Udta Punjab is a cracker of a title, and the way it opens tells us that it will go on the way it means to: with rolled-up sleeves ready for action, with characters who look as if they belong to Punjab and speak the lingo right (mostly). Most importantly, it reveals a willingness to go over to the dark side and show what drugs can do. They can ruin. They can kill. They can wish you were not alive.”

Dear Zindagi

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Gauri Shinde presented the audience with a simple life lesson in Dear Zindagi – love yourself. Through her lead character Kaira (Alia Bhatt), she taught people to deal with their inner dilemma, cry when they want to and laugh when they wish to. There is nothing called a ‘perfect life’. If you haven’t watched the film yet, this is the perfect time to catch up on this heartwarming film.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in a poster of Badrinath Ki Dulhania. (Photo: Dharma Productions)

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt reunited for the third time for Badrinath Ki Dulhania, a sequel to the romantic comedy Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania. The film, with its light-hearted narrative and colourful dance sequences, is a good movie to watch a dull day.

Raazi

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

A still from Raazi. (Photo: Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures)

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi, an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, is based on the true story of a Kashmiri girl who spies on Pakistan ahead of the 1971 war between India and Pakistan. Despite the patriotic undertone, the film steers clear of becoming a jingoistic affair.

Gully Boy

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in Gully Boy. (Photo: Tiger Baby Films)

Gully Boy was inspired by the life of rappers Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naved Shaikh aka Naezy. Not just Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt too delivered a pitch-perfect performance in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. “Mere boyfriend ke saath gulu gulu karegi toh dhoptengi na usko,” Safeena aka Alia says with such boisterousness that despite her irrational behaviour, we laugh and cheer for her when she beats the girl who flirts with her boyfriend Murad (Ranveer Singh).

Kalank

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

You can watch Karan Johar directorial Kalank for the extravagant sets, good music and beautiful costumes. There’s nothing more than this to the multi-starrer set in the 40s.

