Streaming Guide: Anushka Sharma movies



Anushka Sharma made her Bollywood debut with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma who has films like Band Baaja Baraat, Pari, NH10, Dil Dhadakne Do and Phillauri among more to her credit.

Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Streaming on: SonyLIV, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Aditya Chopra

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

Anushka Sharma got a perfect debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which is the love story of a nerdy government worker Surinder Sahni and a happy-go-lucky Taani Sahni. Sharma won hearts from the get-go. If you are a fan of Bollywood love stories, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi would be a good pick this weekend.

Band Baaja Baaraat

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma in Band Baaja Baraat.

In 2010, Ranveer Singh’s Bitto Sharma and Anushka Sharma’s Shruti Kakkar, with dialogues like “break pakode ki kasam”, “Jiske saath vyapaar karo, usse kabhi na pyar karo”, sneaked their way into our hearts. Their relatable characters gave a much-needed break from many fictionalised characters on celluloid at that time.

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Maneesh Sharma

Anushka Sharma in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

It’s three pretty ladies, played by Parineeti Chopra, Dippanita Sharma and Aditi Sharma, along with street smart Ishika Desai (Anushka Sharma) vs con-man Ricky Bahl (Ranveer Singh). Though the film didn’t impress critics, it wouldn’t do any harm to watch this Bollywood masala entertainer.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Yash Chopra

Jab Tak Hai Jaan is a typical Yash Chopra film with a love triangle, heartbreak, beautiful songs and postcard-perfect shots of foreign locales. After being abandoned by his ladylove Meera (Katrina Kaif) for a vow she took to keep him alive, Samar Anand (Shah Rukh Khan) leaves London to take a job in the bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army in Ladakh. Akira (Anushka Sharma), a reporter for the Discovery channel, who meets Samar in Ladakh during an assignment, falls in love with him. From here on, the narrative is marred by many illogical twists. But who watches a Yash Chopra film for logic. Watch it for the romance.

PK

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix, SonyLiv

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in PK.

It takes some courage to question religious beliefs in India. But Rajkumar Hirani did it and how. With Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles, Hirani presented a satirical take on the prevalent superstitions in Indian society.

NH10

Streaming on: Eros Now, ZEE5

Director: Navdeep Singh

Anushka Sharma in NH10.

Anushka Sharma forayed into film production with suspense thriller NH10. The film, also starring Neil Bhoopalam and Darshan Kumar, is set in the outskirts of Delhi and for most of its duration leaves you on the edge of your seat. It highlights the issue of honour killing in India. Some of its scenes might leave you disturbed if you don’t like watching too much violence.

Dil Dhadakne Do

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Narrated by a dog named Pluto, Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do is the story of a dysfunctional upper-class Punjabi family who takes a ten-day cruise. Through the multi-starrer, Zoya Akhtar showcased the reality of today’s society and how family values have changed with time.

Sultan

Streaming on: YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Ali Abbas Zafar

A poster of Sultan featuring Anushka Sharma and Salman Khan.

Sultan is a sports drama which has both Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma playing wrestlers. The film was loved by fans and critics for its engaging narrative and good performances. Despite being a Khan film, Sharma made her presence felt. It also had Randeep Hooda, Anant Sharma and Amit Sadh in pivotal roles.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Streaming on: Viu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Director: Karan Johar

Directed, produced and written by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars Anushka in the lead role alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai and Fawad Khan. It’s the story of Ayan and Alizeh (Anushka) who meet by accident and then become friends. Ayan falls in love with her, but Alizeh feels differently about their relationship. From here on, the story goes downhill. Watch the movie for its incredible music and good looking people.

Phillauri

Streaming on: Disney Plus Hotstar

Director: Anshai Lal

Anushka Sharma in a still from Phillauri.

Starring Anushka, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada, Phillauri is the story of a ‘maanglik’ Kanan (Suraj) being forced into marrying a tree before he could be with Anu (Pirzada). The tree which he marries has Shashi (Anushka) – a ghost residing in it waiting for her lover Roop Lal (Dosanjh). The story is hilarious and dramatic thereafter as Shashi follows him around looking for her lost love.

Jab Harry Met Sejal

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Anushka Sharma and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Despite great locations and a star cast which boasted of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, the romantic drama failed to leave a mark. In it, SRK plays a tour guide Harry who helps his client Sejal (Anushka) in finding her engagement ring and on the way falls in love with her.

Pari

Streaming on: Netflix

Director: Prosit Roy

Anushka Sharma in Pari.

In her review of Pari, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “Anushka Sharma plays Rukhsana with a great deal of bloody enthusiasm. You cannot accuse her of not trying hard, but the film is so poorly-written, and so scatter-brained that nothing can rescue it, not even a leading lady who is determined to do something different with her producing heft. Poor Parambrata Chatterjee is left trying to hold up the story, such as it is, and is the only one left standing.”

Sanju

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Anushka Sharma in Sanju.

A biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju featured Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor and Anushka Sharma. The film is an entertaining watch if you can ignore the fact that Rajkumar Hirani has white-washed Dutt’s character.

Sui Dhaaga

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Director: Sharat Katariya

A still from the movie Sui Dhaaga.

Inspired by the government’s ‘Make in India’ campaign, Sui Dhaaga featured Varun Dhawan as a tailor and Anushka Sharma as an embroiderer. Together, they start their own handloom factory and write their story of success.

Zero

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Director: Aanand L Rai

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VGPmFSB8qVY

This was Anushka Sharma’s and Shah Rukh Khan’s last big-screen outing, and I would recommend you stick to their other films. This one is entirely skippable.

