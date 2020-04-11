Streaming Guide: Ranbir Kapoor movies



Watch these Ranbir Kapoor movies online.

In our series Streaming Guide, we list the works of a filmmaker or actor which are available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Eros Now and YouTube among more.

This edition features Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor who has films like Barfi, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Wake Up Sid and Rockstar among more to his credit.

Bachna Ae Haseeno

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, SonyLIV, YouTube

Bachna Ae Haseeno starred Bipasha Basu, Deepika padukone, Minissha Lamba and Ranbir Kapoor.

Beautiful people, exotic locales, love stories, heartbreaks, dreamy song sequence – Yash Raj Films’ Bachna Ae Haseeno boasts of every ingredient that goes into the making of a Bollywood romance. Ranbir Kapoor plays a typical Bollywood hero who can go to any length to get his lady love (Deepika Padukone). But before ending up with his true love, he wants to apologise to two girls (Bipasha Basu and Minissha Lamba) whom he had left heartbroken. Watch the Siddharth Anand directorial only if you are a fan of candy-floss Bollywood romances.

Wake Up Sid

Streaming on: YouTube, Netflix

Sid (Ranbir) is the son of a rich businessman, played by Anupam Kher. He flunks in his college exams and is asked to join his father’s business, where he cannot survive for even a week. He meets an overtly ambitious Ayesha (Konkona Sensharma), and they become friends. But the two are completely different people. Now, what will happen when a careless Sid starts to live with Ayesha who has come to Mumbai to become a writer? This forms the narrative of Wake Up Sid. The film belongs entirely to Ranbir Kapoor.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

Streaming on: Voot, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Katrina Kaif was paired with Ranbir Kapoor in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

It was in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that we discovered how good Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif look together. The rom-com is recommended if you like to watch good looking people having some fun on screen. Barring a few punchlines, the movie is a drag and at times unbearable.

Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Rocket Singh.

This Ranbir Kapoor starrer might not have been a box office winner, but its heart is in the right place.

Raajneeti

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Prakash Jha’s political thriller Rajneeti, starring Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, is the story of brothers and cousins doing what it takes to head a political party in Madhya Pradesh. The film is a modern take on Indian epic Mahabharata.

Anjaana Anjaani

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube

Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Anjaana Anjaani.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles, Ajnaana Anjaani, helmed by Siddharth Anand, is the story of two strangers who try to kill themselves but end up meeting each other. After several suicide attempts, they finally decide to die on the eve of New Year. Before that, they tick off items in their bucket list.

Rockstar

Streaming on: Eros Now, YouTube, ZEE5

Ranbir Kapoor delivers his career-best performance in Imtiaz Ali’s Rockstar. AR Rahman’s music and Mohit Chauhan’s vocals add to Rockstar’s appeal.

Barfi

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor in a still from Barfi.

Anurag Basu brought the best out of Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra in 2012 release Barfi. While Kapoor channels his inner Charlie Chaplin, Chopra plays a girl suffering from autism with authenticity. Special mention to Pritam for weaving magic with his music.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

If you are looking to watch something light-hearted, Ayan Mukerji directorial Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalki Koechlin, Evelyn Sharma and late actor Farooq Sheikh, is the perfect pick. The film, with its elements of friendship and romance, is as a coming of an age love story.

Tamasha

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone in Tamasha.

Tamasha, starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, is an inspiring film to many youngsters who are stuck in their mundane jobs because of family and societal pressure.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Streaming on: Viu, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video

Ranbir Kapoor in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In her review of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “You can’t get better-looking actors than Ranbir Kapoor-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Anushka Sharma-Fawad Khan. You can’t get more atmospheric cities than London and Paris. But Johar is unable to go the extra mile it in the other department, leaving you wanting both more and less: less of the incessant yak-yak (you want to tell these impeccably-styled people to stop and draw breath and then speak, so that they, and we, can absorb the moment they’ve created) and more silence (the most effective parts of the film happen when it’s quiet), and more fresh plot points.”

Jagga Jasoos

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Film critics were not very happy with Anurag Basu’s musical adventure Jagga Jasoos. But I find it an entertaining watch. Pritam’s soulful music and Ranbir’s boy-detective Jagga, who is searching for his foster father, connect with you instantly.

Sanju

Streaming on: Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar

Ranbir Kapoor and Dia Mirza in the Sanjay Dutt biopic Sanju.

A biopic on Sanjay Dutt, Sanju features noteworthy performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Vicky Kaushal. Sanju, for me, is just like any other Bollywood biopic. It fails in portraying Sanjay Dutt’s character in its varied shades. Instead, Hirani just white-washes Dutt’s character.

