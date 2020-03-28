Streaming Guide: Rohit Shetty movies



Rohit Shetty’s next Sooryavanshi is postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

This edition features Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty who has films like Zameen, Singham, Golmaal and Simmba among more to his credit.

Zameen

Streaming on: Hotstar

Zameen starred Abhishek Bachchan, Bipasha Basu and Ajay Devgn.

Starring Ajay Devgan, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasha Basu, Zameen was based on the December 1999 hijack of the Indian Airlines Airbus and the subsequent release of Masoor Azhar, Omar Sheikh and Mushtaq Zargar in exchange for passengers. Shetty, from his debut film, made it clear that he is here to present cinephiles with some over the top action.

Golmaal: Fun Unlimited

Streaming on: Netflix

Rohit Shetty infuses enough chaos and confusion in Golmaal: Fun Unlimited to keep the audience rolling with laughter. The madcap comedy is the story of four youngsters Gopal (Ajay Devgan), Madhav (Arshad Warsi), Lucky (Tusshar Kapoor) and Laxman (Sharman Joshi) who have been expelled from college and find shelter in the bungalow of a blind couple. The confusion begins when a local goon Wasooli starts looking for them, four of them fall in love with the same girl and Vrajesh Hirjee enters the scene claiming to be the grandson of the blind couple. This film is a total stress buster.

Sunday

Streaming on: YouTube, Zee5

Sunday starred Arshad Warsi, Irrfan Khan and Ajay Devgn.

The plot of Sunday is borrowed from Telugu hit Anukokunda Oka Roju. Seher (Ayesha Takia) misses a Sunday from her memory and on that Sunday, there were a couple of murders for which she is being chased by goons. Inspector Rajveer (Ajay Devgn) tries to solve the mystery. Meanwhile, cabbie (Arshad Warsi) and his sidekick (Irrfan Khan) keep asking for Rs 420 from her. While watching the film, you might have a couple of ‘who’s who’ and ‘how did that happen’ in your head.

Golmaal Returns

Streaming on: Voot

Golmaal Returns is the second film in the Golmaal franchise.

The second film in the Golmaal franchise featured Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Arshad Warsi. Shetty called his directorial “crap”, and Devgn agreed and called it “the weakest film in the Golmaal franchise”. Now, you can decide if you still want to watch it.

All The Best: Fun Begins

Streaming on: YouTube

All The Best: Fun Begins is streaming on YouTube.

All The Best: Fun Begins is the story of two friends Vir (Fardeen Khan) and Prem (Ajay Devgn). Vir has a rich stepbrother Dharam (Sanjay Dutt) who sends him pocket money every month. To get some extra money, Vir lies to Dharam about getting married. His plan backfires when Dharam visits him suddenly and mistakes Prem’s wife as Vir’s girlfriend and Vir’s girlfriend as Prem’s wife. There is no dull moment in the movie, and the silly jokes keep coming. To enjoy it, keep your brain aside.

Golmaal 3

Streaming on: Hotstar, YouTube

Golmaal 3 starred Kareena Kapoor opposite Ajay Devgn.

The third film in Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal series, Golmaal 3 had an ensemble cast of Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Kareena Kapoor, Johnny Lever, Ratna Pathak Shah and Mithun Chakraborty. This one from the Golmaal series can be skipped easily.

Singham

Streaming on: Jio Cinema

With the cop drama Singham starring Ajay Devgn as a passionate police officer Bajirao Singham, Rohit Shetty brought back the traditional Bollywood cop. Devgn plays a righteous police officer who is out to take revenge. Special mention to Prakash Raj for acing the role of antagonist Jaikant Shikre. While watching it, you might feel you are watching a 1970s Bollywood masala entertainer packed with the perfect dose of comedy, action, romance and drama.

Bol Bachchan

Streaming on: Hotstar

Abhishek Bachchan in Bol Bachchan.

Bol Bachchan has Ajay Devgn and Abhishek Bachchan at their silly best. With the film, Shetty attempted to create humour similar to Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Gol Maal where Amol Palekar played two roles and left us in splits. But, he failed miserably. Bol Bachchan ended up being a snoozefest with its PJs, which would be funny only in the college canteen.

Chennai Express

Streaming on: Netflix, Hotstar, YouTube

This is one of my favourite from Rohit Shetty’s filmography. Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul was back to spreading arms and Deepika Padukone was a surprise as the daughter of a south Indian gangster. Critics panned the movie, but if you are a fan of Bollywood masala films, you can watch it for its beautiful locations, Deepika-Shah Rukh chemistry, colourful song sequences and well-choreographed action sequences.

Singham Returns

Streaming on: Hotstar

Ajay Devgn in Singham Returns.

For me, Singham Returns is nothing but Singham plus Kareena Kapoor Khan and a lot more heavy-duty action.

Dilwale

Streaming on: Netflix, YouTube

Are you a fan of Bollywood’s much loved onscreen pair Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol ? If yes, watch Dilwale for them. If not, you can skip it.

Golmaal Again

Streaming on: Hotstar

Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi in a still from Golmaal Again.

In her review of Golmaal Again, The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This time around, the ‘golmaal’ revolves around ghosts: we are told loudly that all talk of ‘bhoots’ and ‘andhvishwas’ ( superstition) goes together, and are promptly surrounded by wandering ‘aatamas’ in a haunted mansion. Gopal, Madhav, Lucky, Laxman One and Laxman Two (Devgn, Warsi, Kapoor, Talpade, Khemmu respectively) do what they’ve done before. As well as a running Nana Patekar joke, which benefits Kapoor most. Tabu is an unexpected pleasure, and lifts the film. This a series which looks like it’s never going to end, and Shetty has the formula pat after all these iterations.”

Simmba

Streaming on: ZEE5

Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

Rohit Shetty advanced his cop universe with Simmba. He presented Ranveer Singh as a loud and eccentric police officer. The film is a complete masala entertainer and full-on time pass.

