Streamlined JPEG XL images could cut global data use by 30 per cent

A tweak to the JPEG image format could save a huge amount of global bandwidth Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

Improvements to the ubiquitous JPEG image format used across the internet will bring global bandwidth savings of 30 per cent, say the creators of the new technology, who have made it royalty-free.

The JPEG format allows digital photographs to be compressed so that they can be stored using less data. It kick-started the proliferation of images across the internet, although the technology behind it dates back to work done in the 1980s. An updated version called …