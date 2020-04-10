Stree Rog Vibhaag: THIS actress to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in the film? | Bollywood Life

Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll! The actor, who made his debut with Vicky Donor, has become one of the bankable actors of Bollywood. Ayushmann has been a busy-bee for 2 years now. He has delivered back-to-back successful films like Badhaai Ho, AndhaDhun, Dream Girl, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bala. And now, he is all set to break many social stigmas, as he does always, with his next project, Stree Rog Vibhaag. In the film, Ayushmann will be seen playing the role of a gynecologist, whose life takes a sudden twist after he gives shelter to a girl on the run. While the Vicky Donor actor has confirmed for male lead’s part, makers are busy hunting for an actress who will be paired opposite Ayushmann. Also Read – #MumbaiFirst: Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and other B-town celebs thank Mumbai Police for their service; the cops reply in ‘Singham’ style

However, the wait seems to be over now as the makers have apparently roped in Super 30 actress Mrunal Thakur as the female lead opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. If a Pinkvilla report is to be believed, the actress has reportedly given her nod to the project. Also Read – Ayushmann Khurrana sings the birthday song for fans’ mother — watch the endearing video

“The makers were looking at someone to essay the female lead’s part opposite Ayushmann. They wanted a girl who would look convincing carrying off a completely desi character. They were indeed in talks with Bhumi Pednekar and Alaya F, but we hear things didn’t materialize with them. Now, they have roped in Mrunal Thakur for the role and she has also given her nod to the project,” a source close to the development, informed the entertainment portal. Also Read – Muskurayega India song: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Vicky Kaushal and others spread awareness amid COVID-19

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will be next seen in the Hindi remake of Jersey with Shahid Kapoor. She is also doing the Thaddam remake with Student Of The Year actor Sidharth Malhotra. Interestingly, we will also get to see her in Aankh Micholi with Abhimanyu Dassani.

As far as Ayushmann Khurrana’s work front is concerned, he has Anubhav Sinha’s untitled next and Gulabo Sitaabo lined up.

