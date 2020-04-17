Strength Interval Circuit – No Jumping, Total Body | Pumps & Iron

I love this one! In this strength interval circuit workout, we’ll challenge ourselves with heavy load. You’ll need a medium and a heavy weight (doesn’t have to be a kettlebell—dumbbell will work perfect!). There’s no jumping, so it’s also perfect if you have downstairs neighbors.

Strength Interval Circuit Workout

EQUIPMENT NEEDED:

This strength interval circuit will take you 27 minutes to complete. There are six exercises in the circuit, and we’ll go through them using an interval structure of 45 seconds work and 15 seconds rest. At the end of the circuit set, you’ll rest for 60 seconds. In total, we’ll go through the circuit four times.

There’s no jumping, and I want you to challenge yourself with the weight you use. That being said, your best way to modify is to simply go lighter.

As with all workouts, you want to make sure you’re properly warmed up before, and always listen to your body, modifying or stopping as needed. I have two guided warm ups:

Workout Breakdown

See 1:58 in the above video for a preview of the exercises.

Squat Cleans

Front Lunge to Torso Twist

Biceps Curls Lunge – Squat

Windmill

Curtsy to Squat Thrust

Squat “Slams” with Pulse

