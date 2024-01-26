Strengthening the Resilience of Canada's Democracy

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, released the Protecting Democracy Toolkits and the Countering Disinformation Guidebook for Public Servants.

Designed to help identify and become more resilient to disinformation and foreign interference, and tailored to the realities of elected officials and public office holders, public servants and community leaders, this Guidebook and Toolkits are part of a suite of measures to ensure the resilience of Canada’s democracy to new and evolving threats.

Both resources are available on the new Protecting Democracy web page, where you can find additional information and resources from civil society organizations, international bodies, and other federal departments and agencies.

Building on its Plan to Protect Canada’s Democracy, the Government of Canada continues to take action to ensure Canadians remain confident in the strength and the resilience of our democracy.

“Foreign interference is one of the most pressing issues facing democracies today – and our government is acting on several fronts to help counter it. That starts with an engaged and informed citizenry. The Guidebook and Toolkits we are releasing today will serve to raise awareness of this issue and build resilience among Canadians.”

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

