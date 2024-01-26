Strengthening the Resilience of Canada's Democracy

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ – Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs, released the Protecting Democracy Toolkits and the Countering Disinformation Guidebook for Public Servants.
Designed to help identify and become more resilient to disinformation and foreign interference, and tailored to the realities of elected officials and public office holders, public servants and community leaders, this Guidebook and Toolkits are part of a suite of measures to ensure the resilience of Canada’s democracy to new and evolving threats.
Both resources are available on the new Protecting Democracy web page, where you can find additional information and resources from civil society organizations, international bodies, and other federal departments and agencies.
Building on its Plan to Protect Canada’s Democracy, the Government of Canada continues to take action to ensure Canadians remain confident in the strength and the resilience of our democracy.
“Foreign interference is one of the most pressing issues facing democracies today – and our government is acting on several fronts to help counter it. That starts with an engaged and informed citizenry. The Guidebook and Toolkits we are releasing today will serve to raise awareness of this issue and build resilience among Canadians.”
– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs
Quick Facts
- The evolving nature of disinformation and technology requires a coordinated approach across the Government of Canada to provide Canadians with information and resources to protect themselves from online threats. The Get Cyber Safe public awareness campaign offers information about cyber security and steps individuals can take to protect themselves online. The Canadian Security Establishment also provides tips and resources for identifying and fact-check online disinformation.
- The Government of Canada’s plan to protect Canada’s democracy includes initiatives such as the Critical Election Incident Public Protocol (CEIPP), the Security and Intelligence Threats to Elections (SITE) Task Force, the Digital Citizen Initiative, the G7 Rapid Response Mechanism and the Canada Declaration on Election Integrity Online.
- The Government also created the independent Canadian Digital Media Research Network. This network of researchers provides new insights into the dynamics of Canada’s unique information ecosystem and thereby strengthens the resilience and digital literacy of governments, industry, civil society and citizens.
- The Government of Canada and Paris Call Principle 3 co-leads, Microsoft and the Alliance for Securing Democracy, developed Multistakeholder Insights: A Compendium on Countering Election Interference, a good practice guide to help build global expertise and understanding about the best way to prevent foreign interference in our electoral processes through malicious cyber activities.
- On April 6, 2023, Minister LeBlanc and then Clerk of the Privy Council and Secretary to the Cabinet, Janice Charette, delivered a report to the Prime Minister entitled Countering an Evolving Threat: Update on Recommendations to Counter Foreign Interference in Canada’s Democratic Institutions.
Associated Links
