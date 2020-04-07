Stress-free recipes to help your kids become pros in the kitchen

Making your own marinara sauce is easy and makes the house smell enticing.

“At times like this, when you’re inside all day, I like cooking food that is low and slow,” she said.

“That way the anticipation builds in the house.”

Meiers’ grandmother used to cook pizza in a wood-fired “horno” adobe oven in her backyard, along with her bread and rolls. Meiers likes to use her Weber grill.

“It’s all cheap. Flour is typically very cheap; then add yeast and salt and water,” she said.

“I buy a 2-pound block of Red Star yeast on Amazon. That’s a lot of yeast, so I usually get it once a year. You can go in on it with a bunch of friends.”

As for the pizza toppings and cheese, those ingredients are only limited by your child’s imagination.

“Cannon likes all the toppings on his pizza,” she said.

“His is covered with pepperoni, then mushrooms, sausage and olives. … We do a mozzarella, Jack and Parmesan cheese mix.”

Once you’ve mastered pizza, you may want to try a simple bread-making project, like pretzels.

“Bread making is really therapeutic with kids,” she said.

“Your hands are busy kneading, and you get to see a final product together. You watch it rise, and it’s magic.”

Don’t forget to teach your child how to make a healthy salad, which often requires a scary piece of equipment — a knife. It’s important to find knives that fit in their hands and are more sharp than dull.

“It’s hard, because it’s a fine line,” she said. “If it’s dull, there’s more of a risk of them getting hurt. So you want to teach safety and being responsible, and you have to know your kid.”

To give salads a fun twist, Meiers likes to throw some cheesy, crunchy Goldfish Crackers on top instead of croutons.

Sweet treats for all

For dessert, you can’t go wrong with baking cookies, and a straight-up chocolate chip cookie is always a crowd-pleaser. For added color, substitute candies like M&M’s for the chocolate chips and add sprinkles for decoration.

There are lots of cookbooks aimed at kids who are a little older that can help them build life skills and encourage creativity in the kitchen.

America’s Test Kitchen Kids has two bestselling cookbooks for kids ages 8 to 13 — “The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs” and “The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs” — as well as a new one, “My First Cookbook,” aimed at children 5 to 8. They also offer a Young Chefs Club (americastestkitchen,com/kids/home) with recipes, activities and quizzes. For a fee, you can also order a box that arrives once a month with surprise ingredients, specific recipes for kids and other fun activities.

Meiers bought her son the Culinary Institute of America’s cookbook for kids — “The Young Chef: Recipes and Techniques for Kids Who Love to Cook.”

“It’s a great cookbook,” she said.

“They have a shredded chicken taco, and they are really good. My husband has taken that recipe and made them at the fire station.”

Once the shelter-in-place orders are lifted, Meiers said, you could take young ones on a field trip to the Sonoma County Children’s Museum, where there is a pretend kitchen.