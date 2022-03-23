Latest News
Stretchy light-emitting plastic could be used in wearable screens
Existing flexible screens are either too power-hungry, fragile or expensive to be used in most electronic devices, but a new material could enable more practical versions
Technology
23 March 2022
An elastic light-emitting polymer that glows like a filament in a light bulb could lead to affordable, practical and robust flexible screens.
Flexible screens could form part of wearable computers that stick to our skin and do away with the need to carry a separate smartphone or laptop. But the various existing flexible displays all have flaws: they either require high voltages to run, are too fragile, too expensive, not bendy enough or lack brightness.
Jimmys Post
0