Stricken Ruby Princess expected to depart on Sunday

The Ruby Princess is expected to depart from Port Kembla this Sunday, NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller told reporters this morning. “We are working with Carnival Cruises and Border Force and NSW Health and Aspen (Medical) looking for a hopeful departure date of this Sunday,” he said, while announcing another crew member had been taken off the ship overnight suffering from appendicitis. Responding to media reports that the captain of the ship is in isolation, with suspected COVID-19, Commissioner Fuller said that hadn’t been confirmed. “(As for the ship) they will need fuel, they will need provisions and the required amount of crew members, including the captain,” he said. Read more: Crew all at sea on ‘black ship’ docked at Port Kembla: unions Should the captain be sick, a new captain would be appointed. Testing would continue on board and results anaylsed. The latest NSW Health information revealed that 139 crew members have now tested positive to COVID-19: 69 who remain on board with mild symptoms and a further 59 who no longer have symptoms but have tested positive. In addition, 11 sick crew members have been evacuated and remain in Sydney health facilities. Premier Gladys Berejiklian also announced that a special commission of inquiry will be established to investigate the events surrounding the Ruby Princess cruise ship. She has appointed leading barrister Bret Walker as Commissioner for the inquiry, which will report back to the government in three to four months. Mr Walker will examine all matters involving the cruise ship, including its departure and arrival in Sydney and the actions of all agencies and parties involved. Police and the state coroner will continue their respective investigations. Meantime an additional 16 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across the state in the 24 hours to 8pm Tuesday night – taking the state total to 2886. Of those, 214 are being treated by NSW Health, with 29 in intensive care units – 18 of those on ventilators. More to come. We have removed our paywall from our stories about the coronavirus. This is a rapidly changing situation and we aim to make sure our readers are as informed as possible.

