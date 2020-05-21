Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Pasha Kovalev ‘AXE ballet dancer pal from their tour’

Strictly stars Aljaz Skorjanec and Pasha Kovalev reportedly axed their ballet dancing friend from their dance tour but failed to tell him he had been replaced.

The professional dancers are claimed to have recently replaced dancer Sam Salter with their Strictly Come Dancing co-star Graziano Di Prima.

According to the Sun, Sam took to Twitter to slam the duo after he learned from a fan that he was no longer apart of their Here Come The Boys dance tour.

Sam was slated to appear with Broadway star Michael Dameski this year, but after a reschedule due to coronavirus neither are now advertised as being in the tour.

Sam – who toured with Swan Lake last year – was told by a fan that it seemed he had been replaced by Graziano on the 29-date tour.

A source told the website: ‘Sam’s furious about it all – it’s like they’ve declared war on him and just want to cash in with Graziano after selling tickets using Sam’s name and talent.

‘He’s a professional and knows that things like this can happen in business but for them to not even have the courtesy to tell him the decision had been made is not on.

‘He just can’t believe they have behaved like this.’

Taking to Instagram in a now-deleted post obtained by the site, Sam said that he believed they were still having meetings about the possibility of a 2021 tour.

However he was told that the Here Come The Boys tour was being completely scrapped.

Sam added that he was told by his mum that she still had valid tickets for next year’s show, for a performance that he was no longer in.

The dancer said that he was gutted wasn’t asked how he was by the other boys and was ‘really disappointed’ in the way it had been handled.

In the video, he said: ‘The 2021 show was discussed in meetings but obviously with this year’s show being cancelled I was hoping the 2021 tour would [go ahead].

‘However I was told that there was no show at all, no more Here Come the Boys at all, it was done.

‘So then I find out through a show fan that I’m not in it anymore and then through my mum that her tickets are still valid to go and see the show that I’m not in.

‘I found out all that this morning and then they post that and say Sam was really sad. I am sad, yes but how do you even know that because you haven’t asked me?

‘You haven’t even told me directly that you’re going ahead. You’ve literally cropped me out of the poster and put someone else in.

‘It’s terrible form, really really disappointed but not as disappointed as I am in the producers of the show that could have handled it better.’

Representatives for Pasha and Alijaz have been contacted for comment.