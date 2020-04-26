Stroke experience used to help others

newsletters, editors-pick-list,

In 2012, Jenny Ferrier experienced a stroke that left the entire left side of her body temporarily paralysed. After more than three months in hospital, the then-77-year-old made an almost complete recovery. While her mobility, speech and ability to swallow remain impacted, she decided to give something back. Mrs Ferrier made it her mission to ensure other stroke survivors received the same support she did. Through the Stoke Foundation she has since been involved in numerous media campaigns, health checks and community fundraisers. In 2019 she also trained as a Stroke Safe speaker. Now, the 84-year-old has now been named a finalist for the Stroke Foundation 2020 awards in the Volunteer of the Year category. Describing the recognition as a “complete shock”, Mrs Ferrier said anyone who had experienced a stroke would understand the emotional toll it can take. “My stroke happened at 5.30am. I got up to go the bathroom, walked into where the toilet is and collapsed,” she said. “I couldn’t stand up. I couldn’t move, speak or move my arms. My husband Jim heard me making noise and he called triple zero. I was in the hospital half an hour later.” Tasmania has the highest stroke rare per capita in the country, with about 1500 cases a year. Mrs Ferrier said she knew straight away what had happened, but considered herself very lucky that Jim was with her. “I am a type 1 diabetic and I knew I was in the high risk category,” she said. “I had spoken to my GP about it and I asked how would I know if I had one. He said I would know. When I finally came home from hospital I wanted to get a lot more information. “The Stroke Foundation gave me so much support. I decided I would like to help them out by doing some volunteer work. The biggest impact from my stroke is you lose your independence. He [Jim] lost his as well because he can’t go out and about without making sure I am OK. So it has a huge impact on the family.” Stroke Foundation Tasmania manager Eamonn O’Toole applauded Jenny for her incredible efforts. “Individuals like Jenny Ferrier are extremely generous with their time and go above and beyond to improve the state of stroke in Australia,” he said. The award winners will be announced on May 5.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/37c67c88-a8ae-4357-9717-31403d69d76f.jpg/r0_953_3729_3060_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg