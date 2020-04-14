Struggling Queen Ananya Panday Shared Pics on Insta, Arjun Kapoor Took No time to Troll Her

In this scenario , when all are having a quarantine , even celebs are enjoying it. As all are active social media users, one of them is actor Ananya Pandey , who recently face-timed her friend and clicked some pictures while she was on the call with her.

She took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos and her fans can’t get enough of her no make up look. Ananya captioned the picture as, “facetime foto fun 💘 the new normal with @sashajairam.”

Check out her post here:

On her post , actor Arjun Kapoor commented : “This is photo shoot”

Actor Arjun Kapoor , who is popular for his witty comments over the pics of his fellow co stars just makes the pictures more interesting to have a look .

If we talk about the professional life of Ananya , she has three upcoming projects . She will be seen in ‘Khaali Peeli ‘ with Ishaan Khattar , movie “Fighter” and ‘Lafdebaaz‘ with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Recently, in an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Ananya said, ”I wouldn’t say they have suffered. Everyone’s health and safety are paramount,” she says, adding that they have just one day’s work left on “Khaali Peeli” which couldn’t be finished due to the halt. “But I’m glad because I don’t want that film to end and I still have one more day left on its amazing set”.

