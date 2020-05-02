Stuart Broad vows to beat Ben Stokes as they compete against Formula One drivers in Virtual GP 

You normally see them side by side representing the England cricket team, but Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes have switched sports and are set to go head-to-head.

The pair are to take to the Interlagos track in Brazil for this weekend’s Virtual GP where they will compete against Formula One drivers including Charles LeClerc, Alex Albon, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi and Nicholas Latifi.

While Stokes has already had a taste of the series after a number of respectable performances last month, Broad will be making his debut on Sunday and is eager to come out on top against his England team-mate.

Broad will drive for the Scuderia AlphaTauri team alongside AC Milan captain Alessio Romagnoli, while Stokes will again drive for Red Bull alongside real-life driver Albon.

And Formula One’s official Twitter page have posted a video where Broad has set his sights on beating his World Cup winning team-mate.

Broad said: ‘I vow to do the team proud and when I say proud, that doesn’t mean bring points at home. It means beat Ben Stokes.

‘My England cricket team-mate. There’s a good rivalry there on this track. We’ve been training hard this week, we got 100 laps in yesterday.

‘We’ve been learning off each other about different strategies and stuff but, when the race arrives battle is on Stokesy come on.’

Stokes has more experience in the series and told Formula One’s official website that he has enjoyed the experience so far.

He said: ‘The last race was a great experience to understand what F1 racing is really about and I really enjoyed it.

‘This time around I have been doing a few more Grand Prix around the track, sticking to the regulations to get used to what it’s going to be like come race day.

‘I’m not saying I’m going to be any closer to other drivers but I have practiced a lot better and hopefully given myself a better chance.’

Sunday’s virtual Formula One race will be on the day the Dutch GP was supposed to return after a 35-year-absence.

However all Formula One races have been postponed up until the Austrian Grand Prix in the summer.

The eSports race will be on a virtual version of Brazil’s Interlagos circuit, since the Dutch Zandvoort circuit does not feature on the 2019 edition of the F1 videogame.

The participants will be looking to beat LeClerc, as the Ferrari driver will be looking to make it a hat-trick of successive Virtual GP victories.

Norwegian rally champion Petter Solberg also confirmed he is to compete in the race driving for the Renault F1 team, and said he was excited to be making his F1 debut at the age of 45.