Study to start on wild deer opportunities

The state government has put a call out for qualified consultants to explore the feasibility of a trial to use wild-shot deer for commercial purposes. The selected consultants would be tasked to undertake a study on the design of a trial if they deem it feasible. Primary Industries Minister Guy Barnett said the action followed a recommendation from a 2017 Legislative Council inquiry into wild fallow deer in Tasmania. He said the government had consulted the Tasmanian Game Council and other stakeholders over the proposal and now wanted an independent provider to undertake the study. “It is important to note this study is not intended to determine the financial viability of, or market development for wild-shot deer products,” Mr Barnett said. “This would be for individual commercial businesses to determine. “What this study will determine is whether it is feasible to undertake a trial. “It will evaluate the potential for deer farmers and landholders to supply value-added wild deer products for the regulated food and restaurant trade.” The study is intended to take several months to complete and will be supported by a final report.

