Stung by Discord Over Officiating, the N.F.L. Puts a Coach in Charge

Those who know Fewell say his energy and preparation skills will serve him well.

“He is fair, he’s honest, he’s open and he’s approachable,” said Tom Coughlin, the longtime coach and executive who gave Fewell his first N.F.L. job, as a defensive backs coach in Jacksonville, and hired him again with the Giants. “Perry was always a team guy, always upbeat. There’s no ego, no question about it.”