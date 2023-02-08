STUNT™ App Partners with NFL Super Bowl Winner Michael Irvin and Sportscaster Charissa Thompson

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — STUNT™, the first major social media platform built exclusively for sports fans and content creators, today announced its partnership with NFL Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin and sportscaster Charissa Thompson to give fans access to unique insights and experiences from some of the biggest names in sports.

As part of this partnership, Michael Irvin and Charissa Thompson joined the equity board of advisors for STUNT™, sharing their expertise with fans through unique content available only on the STUNT™ app.

Michael Irvin, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and three-time Super Bowl champion, will bring his wealth of knowledge to the platform and the fresh perspective of a former player, enhancing the fan experience.

“I truly believe this platform will change how we talk about sports. Everywhere I go, people want to share their sports takes with me. Now there’s a place for them to do just that without their opinions getting lost in the clutter of traditional social media. I couldn’t be more excited to have such a major involvement in STUNT™, and I think fans will love it.” ~ Michael Irvin – Pro Football Hall of Famer

Charissa Thompson, a seasoned sportscaster with experience at ESPN and Fox Sports, will provide her unique perspective and in-depth analysis of the latest sports news and events, allowing fans to gain valuable insights regarding the games.

“Every sports fan wants their voice and opinions heard. So when this new sports social media platform was brought to my attention, I knew I had to get involved. This platform is going to help everyday fans get discovered for their sports takes and give them new ways to express themselves to other fans. I can’t wait to watch STUNT™ change the way we interact on gameday and see the content people create.” ~ Charissa Thompson – Fox Sportscaster

Michael Irvin and Charissa Thompson joining STUNT™’s Senior Board of Advisors mark the first time world-class sports broadcasting professionals will have a cutting-edge platform solely created as a space where fans can connect with like-minded individuals and engage in meaningful discussions about their favorite sports, teams, and athletes.

“We are thrilled to have Michael Irvin and Charissa Thompson as brand ambassadors for STUNT™. Their unique insights and perspectives as former NFL player and seasoned sportscaster, respectively, will provide valuable contributions to the STUNT™ community and enhance the fan experience. This partnership marks the beginning of our expansion into the first major social media platform built just for sports fans. We look forward to giving our users even more opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals and engage in meaningful discussions about their favorite sports, teams, and athletes.” – Josh Carney and Arnold Connell, Founders of STUNT™

STUNT™ is the first major social media platform built exclusively for sports fans and personalities to share their opinions, be discovered, and interact with their favorite teams and fellow fans.

We solve the problem of clutter and non-sports-related content on other social media platforms by cutting out everything but sports and giving you the same video, audio, text, and community-based features you already love, but with improved technology specific to sports.

STUNT™ offers the ultimate sports experience with sports radio programs, debate rooms, and live-streaming with commentary. It also allows you to create short videos with your hottest takes and participate in conversations with other fans, athletes, brands, and celebrities, while monetizing your content with a premium subscription model, shared ad revenue, and more.

For more information, visit thestunt.com

