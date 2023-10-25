Styria among the EU top 3 in green hydrogen: number of researchers increases by 50 percent, focus on industrial application

GRAZ, Austria, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As predicted, the EU Green Deal has led to a high dynamic and concentration for industrial, grid-serving and mobile applications of hydrogen on the way to climate neutrality. And an enormous share of research into green hydrogen in this country is being carried out by companies such as AVL.

Together with the mobility cluster ACstyria, the cluster organization of the Green Tech Valley has taken a close look at Austria’s university and non-university research institutions: A total of 20 institutes with 478 hydrogen researchers were recorded here across Austria. This means an increase of about 50 percent compared to the last survey in 2021. More than 60 % of Austria’s hydrogen researchers are concentrated in the so called Green Mark, followed by Vienna.

The TU Graz campus, with the K1 centers HyCentA, Large Engines Competence Center LEC and BEST Bioenergy and Sustainable Technologies, as well as other TU Graz institutes with around 190 researchers in these fields, forms Austria’s hotspot in hydrogen research. This also places Austria among the top 3 in the EU, after Jülich (Germany) and Sintef (Norway).

The research focus of the individual institutes and centers has shifted slightly in recent years, explains Bernhard Puttinger, Cluster Managing Director of Green Tech Valley: “The current issues have changed from H2 production, storage & distribution to increased research activities for H2 use in industry.”

Research Minister Barbara Eibinger-Miedl emphasizes that this can only be achieved with strong, joint efforts: “Research, development and innovation are the basis for successfully mastering the green transformation.”

ACstyria Managing Director Thomas Krenn also emphasizes the great potential that hydrogen research holds for industry, especially in the automotive sector, and which must be leveraged: “Produced sustainably, hydrogen offers considerable potential, especially with regard to the decarbonization of the transport sector.”

More information and download: https://www.greentech.at/en/presse/styria-among-the-eu-top-3-in-green-hydrogen/

