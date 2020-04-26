Subhash Ghai recalls seeing dreams in Kartik Aaryan’s eyes to be a superstar like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan — read tweet | Bollywood Life

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai has worked with who’s who of Bollywood including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene. He has delivered successful films, which people continue to watch till date. Although he hasn’t donned the director’s hat for a long now, his past projects speak for the man. The filmmaker has had the knack of making stars out of newcomers. And today, he is glad to see his Kaanchi actor, Kartik Aaryan, climb the ladder of success. Kaanchi also happens to the last film that Ghai directed. He recently went down the memory lane and shared how he saw dreams in Kartik Aaryan’s eyes to be a superstar like Aamir Khan and Salman Khan. Also Read – It’s Awkward! These throwback pictures of Salman Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will provide a double dose of entertainment this Sunday

Taking to his Twitter handle, Subhash Ghai shared a throwback picture from his birthday bash (2015), where he can be seen exchanging smiles with Kartik Aaryan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Tweeting this picture, the filmmaker heaped praise for the Aaryan lad and wrote, “On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was a hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be a superstar like Aamir khan N Salman khan ?Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦@TheAaryanKartik⁩ he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings.” Also Read – Trending Tunes: Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s Genda Phool tops the chart yet again

Take a look at Subhash Ghai’s tweet here:

On my birthday bash 2015 I saw the dreams in Kartik Aryan’s eyes who was hero of my last film #KAANCHI working hard to be superstar like aamir khan N salman khan ? Today I am glad n proud of Kartik ⁦@TheAaryanKartik⁩

he has caught the ladder of success. My blessings?? pic.twitter.com/BDamJL1GAx — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) April 26, 2020

Also Read – Kartik Aaryan’s picture with his bae and Janhvi Kapoor’s throwback pic, Shraddha Kapoor’s braces photo went viral this week

Back then, Subhash and Kartik’s film, Kaanchi, did not work well at the box office. However, the filmmaker wasn’t disappointed with this fact. Reacting to the failure of his film, he had told IANS, “We should accept victory and defeat with the same amount of happiness with which the film is made. You should be sad when you didn’t give it your best or didn’t work hard enough.”

Times have changed now, and if this director-actor duo comes again for a film, we are sure they will create magic together. What do you think? Tweet @bollywood_life and let us know.

Predict the Winner at BollywoodLife.com Awards 2020 and WIN exciting prizes

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.