SubSummit Cube Awards 2023 Celebrates the Best and Brightest 15 companies in the Consumer Subscription Industry

SubSummit announced the 15 winners of the 2023 Cube Awards during the world’s largest event dedicated to subscriptions, memberships, and recurring revenue.

DALLAS, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — SubSummit, the premier event for subscriptions, memberships, and recurring revenue brands, just announced this year’s Cube Awards winners, which represent the top innovators and performers in the subscription commerce industry.

From Best Digital Subscription to Best Subscription Box, each company honored at the biggest subscription awards show in the world impressed the Cube Awards judges.

The winners of the SubSummit Cube Awards 2023 Presented by Butter Payments are:

Best New Subscription – Porsche Drive

Best Kids Subscription – CrunchLabs

Best Media & Publication – Morning Brew

Best Pet Subscription – PetPlate

Best Digital Subscription – Patreon

Best Membership – Walmart+

Best Craft/Artisan Subscription – Project Home DIY

The People’s Choice Award – BattlBox

Best Streaming Subscription – Max

Best Marketing Campaign – Mixhers

Best Food Subscription – Good Ranchers

Best Subscribe & Save – Hello Bello

Best Customer Experience – MANSCAPED

The Social Good Award – August

Best Subscription Box – Decocrated

From providing unique experiences and curated products to delivering remarkable customer service, each winner has set new benchmarks within their respective categories.

“This is our third year attending SubSummit and I think when you go back and look at the story of Good Ranchers and our success, part of it is due to SubSummit,” said Good Ranchers Chief Operating Officer Jermaine Gil. “We came and there were only three employees. We met a bunch of great people, we learned a lot, and we met some awesome vendors that have gotten us to where we are today. So I think winning Best Food Subscription is completely due to the relationships we built here at SubSummit.”

During the ceremony, SubSummit Co-Founder John Haji and Praella Co-Founder Amer Grozdanic also revealed this year’s Pitch Competition winner, Jennifer Lea of Entry Envy, who received $10,000 in cash and $40,000 worth of in-kind services thanks to the event’s sponsor, Praella.

“It’s amazing, and I cannot thank SubSummit enough for being a huge part of my community,” said Lea. “I hope that I have the privilege to someday be at the level of Brian Mac Mahon, Neil Hoyne, Nicole Silberstein, Jesse Pujji, and all of the people that have given back so much.”

The SubSummit Cube Awards show serves as a testament to the ever-evolving consumer subscription industry, where forward-thinking companies continue to revolutionize the way we consume products and services. The winners exemplify the industry’s future and inspire others to strive for greatness.

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2023 Cube Awards. Your commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction is truly inspiring,” said Christopher George, CEO of SubSummit. “These awards celebrate the transformative power of subscription-based businesses, and we are thrilled to recognize and honor the best of the best.”

For more information about the SubSummit Cube Awards and to join the 2024 nomination waitlist, please visit subsummit.com/cube or contact the SubSummit team at pr@subsummit.com.

About SubSummit:

SubSummit is the first and world’s largest conference devoted to consumer subscription brands and those who strive to help them launch, grow, and scale. Discover the industry’s best practices, network with thousands of like-minded individuals, and be empowered to capitalize on every opportunity in this ever-changing market.

"These awards celebrate the transformative power of subscription-based businesses, and we are thrilled to recognize and honor the best of the best." – Christopher George, SubSummit CEO

