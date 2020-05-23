Jimmys Post

Suburbs where the most Australians have lost their jobs in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic

Battlegrounds of the corona crunch: The suburbs where the most Australians have lost their jobs in the wake of the pandemic are revealed

  • Data showed inner-city and urban areas in Sydney and Melbourne were worst hit 
  • The Sydney and Melbourne CBDs had largest job falls between March and May
  • Both areas reported more than 9,000 job losses in space of a month and a half 
  • Electorate covering Port Melbourne and affluent St Kilda had third worst drop 
  • Nine of 10 worst seats for total percentage job change are located in Victoria
By Charlie Coë For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

The suburbs where the most Australians have lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic have been revealed.

New data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed the federal electorates covering the Sydney and Melbourne CBDs led the country with more than 9,000 job losses between March 14 and May 2.

The federal electorate of Sydney had the largest reduction in jobs with a drop of 10,867, while the Melbourne division had a fall of 9,621.

Macnamara, which covers Port Melbourne and affluent St Kilda south of the city’s CBD, experienced a 9.03 per cent drop in jobs – the third worst in Australia.

Scroll down for video 

People are pictured queuing up outside a Centrelink in Melbourne on April 20. The city’s CBD has experienced some of the heaviest job losses in Australia during the coronavirus pandemic

Nine of the 10 worst seats for total job change are located in Victoria and include the electorate of Flinders on the southern tip of the Mornington Peninsula.

WORST SEATS FOR JOB LOSSES 

Melbourne (Victoria) – down 9.94 per cent 

Sydney (New South Wales) – down 9.51 per cent

Macnamara (Victoria) – down 9.03 per cent

Fraser (Victoria) – down 8.85 per cent

Wills (Victoria) – down 8.76 per cent 

In Brisbane, the CBD, Griffith and Moreton in the inner-city lost the most jobs during the pandemic.

The suburbs covered include East Brisbane, Sunnybank and Rocklea in the city’s south.

Every area mapped by the Australian Development Strategies using the ABS figures had experienced negative job change during the time period.

The top ten areas least affected in terms of job change were all in the Northern Territory or Queensland.

Lingiari, which covers almost the entirety of the NT, had a percentage job change loss of just 3.82 per cent. 

People line up outside a Centrelink office in Adelaide on April 16. Nine of the 10 worst seats for total job change during the pandemic are located in Victoria

It comes as it was revealed more than half of the Australian workforce is on the government payroll or rely on the JobKeeper scheme to get by.

Workforce participation statistics reveal 7.1 million of the country’s 13.24 million-strong workforce – 53.6 per cent – are paid by taxpayers. 

They include about 2 million public sector workers, 3.5 million on JobKeeper, and 1.6 million receiving unemployment benefits.

Unemployment hit 6.1 per cent last month as thousands of businesses were forced to close in coronavirus shutdowns. 

