Subway employee contacted customer using her contract tracing details to contact her in New Zealand

A Subway employee allegedly harassed a customer by using her coronavirus contact tracing details to message her in New Zealand.

An Auckland woman, who has been identified only as ‘Jess’, felt ‘gross’ and ‘uncomfortable’ after a male Subway employee used her contact tracing details to message her after filling in a form at a restaurant in North Shores.

Subway confirmed that the employee has been suspended pending an investigation.

Jess told Newshub that she was asked to fill her name, home address, email address and phone number on to a form provided by the restaurant.

Shortly after her visit, Jess said she received an email, a text and requests on Facebook and Instagram from the man who’d served her.

‘I felt pretty gross, he made me feel really uncomfortable,’ she said. ‘He’s contacting me, I didn’t ask him to do that, I don’t want that.’

An Auckland woman, who only wanted to be identified as 'Jess', can be seen during an interview

Jess added that she felt ‘lucky’ to have other people at home because the employee now knows her address.

‘I’d feel really, really scared [if I lived alone],’ she said. ‘Even now I feel a bit creeped out and vulnerable.’

They added that they will be implementing a digitised contact-tracing system, which will only be accessible should the government make a request to trace someone.

In a statement to Newsweek a spokesperson said: ‘All Subway franchisees have received refresher training about their responsibility for management of personal information, following this complaint.’

‘As part of Subway’s ongoing response to COVID-19, from Wednesday, a new digital contact tracing system was introduced at all restaurants … information will be held securely for the purposes of contact tracing, only accessed in response to government contact tracing requests.’

New Zealand has only confirmed 1,147 cases of the coronavirus, most of which came from abroad, according to the country’s ministry of health.

The ministry has issued a nationwide contact-tracing drive to warn people who come into contact with someone who may have contracted the illness.

There have been just 21 deaths from the virus in New Zealand.