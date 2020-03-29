‘Sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi | India News – Times of India

Shri @RahulGandhi writes to the PM regarding the COVID-19 pandemic & the issues it entails while extending support… https://t.co/K6BXK0h1qm — Congress (@INCIndia) 1585471704000

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi, saying the sudden lockdown has created immense panic and confusion in the country.The Congress leader urged the Prime Minister to consider the potentially devastating impact of coronavirus on the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a televised address on March 24 imposed a 21-day lockdown of the entire country to check the spread of coronavirus.

Rahul said that the scenario in India is different from other large countries and hence the measures being practices there can’t be replicated here.

“The number of poor people in India who are dependent in a daily income is simply too large for us to unilaterally shut down all economic activity,” Rahul wrote.

The former Congress president urged the government to adopt a more “nuanced” and “targeted” approach to tackle the spread of the virus.

“We must immediately strengthen the social safety net and use every public resource we have to support and shelter the working poor,” he added.

Rahul appreciated the government’s decision to announce a financial package to manage the pandemic, at the same time asserting that “speedy delivery of the package is equally important”.

He also stressed on the need to increase the production of ventilators, perform more tests, and the need to set up more large-capacity hospitals.