Sue Hickey’s hair shave pays off

Sue Hickey might have lost her locks but she’s raking in the dollars. The House of Assembly Speaker and her team have raised nearly $10,000 for the Leukaemia Foundation. Ms Hickey had planned to shave her head in the foundation’s World’s Greatest Shave last year in solidarity for Governor Kate Warner who was then fighting non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, she was talked out of it because she was to travel to Westminster as part of a study tour. “I was horrified at the statistics where 40 people are diagnosed daily in Australia with a blood borne cancer and 20 will die each day,” Ms Hickey said. “Within 16 years these numbers will double and it will cost the health system $72 billion if a cure is not found.” Ms Hickey said she looked at photos of previous speakers on the walls of Parliament and noticed many a bald head among them . “With a bald Premier, I was prepared to go ahead,” she said. “I know a lot of women who have lost their hair through treatment and I know how devastating it has been for them. I was lucky in that this was a choice for me and not as a result of a devastating disease but rather to promote fundraising for research. “I knew my hair would grow back and I didn’t think it was such a sacrifice.” Unfortunately her hair was not long enough to donate for a wig. “so it will be used for matting to soak up oil spills in the ocean”. She is happy sans hair. “I now have a choice to be a ‘natural’ blonde or a ‘natural’ brunette or just ‘natural’!,” Ms Hickey laughs “It’s about 3cm on the top and a patchwork of very dark hair and very glistening silver….I think as it grows longer I will look like Morticia from the Addams Family. “I thought I would wear some wigs or some elaborate scarfs but really it is much easier to just go natural and I save heaps of time not blow drying it.” Ms Hickey’s team has so far raised $9,595 and fundraising is open until June 30. However, she is now directing her attentions to making face masks for family and friends and trying to encourage people who still have jobs to donate non-perishable foods to local charities “for the wave of people now suffering from housing stress and lack of food”. “This lock down should be a great time to re-evaluate our lives and purpose and think of others who are not so fortunate,” Ms Hickey said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/37eFwTFwWHMJ887gRxnKeHS/945ef94d-5f95-46f6-94a5-b32c1ee3114c.jpg/r8_15_3256_1850_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg