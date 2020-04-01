Suit of the Week – Corporette.com

For busy working women, the suit is often the easiest outfit to throw on in the morning. In general, this feature is not about interview suits for women, which should be as classic and basic as you get — instead, this feature is about the slightly different suit that is fashionable, yet professional.

Here’s a question for those of you “virtually appearing” in court or in big meetings — what are you wearing? Suits? Blazers? The Ron Burgundy look with suit on top, shorts on the bottom? (Are judges in robes?) Do tell! For everyone looking around for a lovely light blue suit, this gorgeous dusky blue one is 50% off over at Nordstrom, part of their big Spring Sale. The jacket is now down to $247.50, and the pants are down to $197.50. Nice!

(I’m guessing you guys don’t want a roundup from the Spring Sale — but some quick picks: these colorful Zella leggings, this stripey cardigan, this lightweight cardigan from Madewell, and tons of savings on Natori (including this gorgeous chemise).)

