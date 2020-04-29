Suit of the Week: J.Crew – Corporette.com

For busy working women, the suit is often the easiest outfit to throw on in the morning. In general, this feature is not about interview suits for women, which should be as classic and basic as you get — instead, this feature is about the slightly different suit that is fashionable, yet professional.

We haven’t done a roundup of lightweight, summer suiting in a while, but J.Crew’s stretch linen is usually good for the hottest of days (the ones where you curse having to be in conservative office attire). They have a bunch of fun colors right now, and this bright, happy red looks like it would pop nicely on Zoom — I’d try it with a light blue accent like a necklace or tank beneath it if you wanted more of a “look.” (The pieces also come in white, beige, “golden sun” yellow, and certain sizes and pieces may also be available in navy and a light blue “sea spray.” The Parke blazer has been around for yeaaaars, so it’s a solid investment.

Both the pants and blazer are in the big J.Crew sale, coming down to $49-$100; they’re available in classic, petite, and tall sizes 00-20 (pants up to size 24). Nice.

Psst: lucky sizes left but I love this collarless gray Boss suit, 40% off at Nordstrom; all of the pieces are at this link.

(FYI: J.Crew has extended their return and exchange period to 60 days for all orders placed starting March 1, 2020.)

