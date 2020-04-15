Sumeet Vyas asks wife Ekta Kaul if she enjoys spending time with him in quarantine, her reply will leave you in splits

The lockdown is testing relationships across the world as couples are stuck together 24/7 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Actor Sumeet Vyas shared a funny video with his wife and actor Ekta Kaul, in which he asked her how the quarantine was treating her.

“Very good. I am so grateful that we are spending some time together,” was her response. When he asked her whether she was really enjoying spending all that extra time with him, she shook her head no.

Sumeet captioned his video, “#kadwasachhh”. The clip had netizens in splits. “I can feel you darling ekta…. Soooo much of time together,” one Instagram user wrote. Another wrote, “Bawa it’s lovely to watch u both in one frame.” Several others dropped laughing emojis in the comments.

Earlier this month, Sumeet and Ekta took to Instagram to announce that they were expecting their first child. They shared the news with pictures of them cradling her baby bump. “Proudly announcing our new project together. Introducing Jr. KaulVyas (soon). Created, Directed and Produced by US…. @sumeetvyas and I,” she wrote in her post.

“Spending all that time at home, can be fruitful in many ways. In my case it’s life altering. #cooljr is on it’s way. #newroommate,” he wrote in his post.

Recently, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Sumeet said that he was enjoying spending some quality time with Ekta before their baby arrived. “I don’t know when I will get alone time with her again, especially after our child is born. I always thought if I spent too much time with someone, we’d end up getting irritated. But we aren’t fighting much, so I guess that proves I’m not a bad companion,” he joked.

Sumeet, who is known for his roles in web series Permanent Roommates and TVF Tripling, has also acted in films such as Veere Di Wedding and Made in China. Ekta is remembered for her performances in television shows like Rab Se Sohna Isshq and Mere Angne Mein.

