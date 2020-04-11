Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Priyank Sharma, Shefali Jariwala — here are the TV newsmakers of the week | Bollywood Life

The week has come to an end and we have a lot of events that took place in the television industry. We had seen so many interesting and important stories this week and we do not want you guys to miss anything. Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Priyank Sharma-Benafsha Soonawalla’s happy announcement to Shefali Jariwala’s pregnancy rumours, a lot has happened this week. As the week has come to an end, we are back with our list of TV newsmakers. Have a look at the biggest stories of this week. Also Read – Ekta Kaul reveals she had been on a bike ride to Ladakh unaware of being pregnant

Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul shared a cute post announcing that they are expecting their first child. In no time, we saw many celebrity friends of the duo congratulating them through their beautiful comments. They also revealed in an interview with Spotboye that Ekta is expected to deliver the baby in the first week of June. He said, “We’re expecting her to deliver in the first week of June. Hopefully, things will be normal by then.” This was a happy news for their fans.

Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla

Bigg Boss 11 contestants, Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have finally made their relationship official to the audience. The duo shared a cosy picture of them on Instagram and it garnered some beautiful comments from their fan. While Priyank captioned the pic, “Confirmation” with a heart emoji, Benafsha wrote, “Can’t nobody keep me like you Call it unconventional My love is habitual”. In 2019, we had heard that a distance between their relationship has arrived due to Priyank’s closeness with Natasa Stankovic. In fact, the duo had unfollowed each other on social media. But now it seem everything is sorted and we can surely say that all’s well that ends well.

Shefali Jariwala

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala has been in the list. Shefali Jariwala posted a picture on her social media where her tummy looked a little fuller than before. Someone asked her if she was expecting. The actress replied saying she over ate and hence it looked prominent. She is wearing a bright purple leheriya saree in the picture with a chunky statement necklace. This comment by the user took the internet by storm.

Mukesh Khanna

Mukesh Khanna, who played Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat in 1988, has slammed Ekta Kapoor for murdering Mahabharat in her show, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, which aired in 2008. He also took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha by saying that the re-run of the Mahabharat and Ramayan is important for people like her. The veteran actor has put Ekta on his radar. The actor’s show Shaktimaan is all set to return to TV for the younger generation, but he is not willing to go Ekta Kapoor’s way to bring back the show and is still busy looking for a perfect cast. Taking potshots at the TV czarina, Mukesh Khanna said that the new Shaktimaan cannot be made the way Ekta made Mahabharat by putting a tattoo on Draupadi’s back. “She had said that she was making Mahabharata for modern people. ‘Sanskriti kabhi modern nahi ho sakti, putri. Jis din Sanskriti ko modern karoge, khatam ho jayegi’ (Culture can never be modern, The day you try to make culture modern, the culture will be over),” he told the leading daily.

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma

Bigg Boss 13’s Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma had been together since the first day in the house and their friendship eventually grew stronger. They have been linked ever since Paras had confessed his feelings for her. Mahira, on the other hand, has clearly stated that she wasn’t looking for a relationship in the house. Paras and Mahira‘s wedding card had been going viral for the last couple of days. Paras Chhabra‘s mother, Ruby Chhabra was asked about the wedding in an interview. She denied saying, “Nahi unki sirf dosti hi hai. She is too young. Abhi toh usko bahut aage jaana hai, shaadi ka toh koi sawaal hi nahi. Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond.” However, the wedding card has created a lot of stir.

