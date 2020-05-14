Sumeet Vyas gets candid about wife Ekta Kaul’s pregnancy and their baby’s name | Bollywood Life

Mere Angane Mein actress Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas recently had shared a good news with us. The two are all set to begin a new phase in their life. They had shared a cute post announcing that they are expecting their first child. Sumeet had also revealed that Ekta is expected to deliver the baby in the first week of June. Since then these two have been sharing their pictures and Ekta is proudly flaunting her baby bump. The actress also had a virtual godhbharai recently and had also shared those pictures on Facebook. Sumeet Vyas who is soon going to experience fatherhood has spoken about Ekta’s pregnancy journey, their baby’s name and a lot more. In an interview with Spotboye, he spoke about how he is enjoying his phase. Also Read – Ekta Kaul has a virtual godbharai with her family during amidst lockdown

He said, “Sometimes there are bouts where I feel little scared about how my life is completely gonna change from here on. Then there’s also a part of me who’s very happy because I always wanted to be a dad. Irrespective of the gender, we hope just the baby is safe. By the baby gets 1 or 2, things will be under control and we will be able to go out and take the baby to the part and do all those things that we plan to do.” He also spoke about how Ekta is managing her pregnancy. He said, “She’s doing okay. She’s very well organised and has everything planned out. Like bachche ke kapde, first month me jo cheezein lagengi, she way ahead.” He also revealed whether they have decided a name for their baby. Sumeet Vyas said, “No! We once have thought of the names. But then we thought let’s just have the baby first. Sometimes when you look at someone and the name comes to you.” Also Read – Sumeet Vyas’ wife, Ekta Kaul, reveals she tested THRICE to confirm her pregnancy

Also Read – Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Priyank Sharma, Shefali Jariwala — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

He was also asked the date when the little angel will arrive. He said, “Anytime now, actually. This is her ninth month, it could be the end of this month, or first or 2nd week of the next month or it just could be tomorrow. We are ready!”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.