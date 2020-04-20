Sumeet Vyas’ wife, Ekta Kaul, reveals she tested THRICE to confirm her pregnancy | Bollywood Life

Ekta Kaul and her husband Sumeet Vyas are expecting their first child. Needless to say, they are on cloud nine as the couple will be embracing parenthood soon. While they are elated for the new phase of their lives, it was initially unbelievable for Ekta to actually realize the fact that she was pregnant. In a bid to confirm the good news, the actress got herself tested not once but thrice. Talking about her first reaction to finding out about her pregnancy, Ekta told Pinkvilla, “I actually couldn’t believe it only. I tested myself thrice to confirm. And then I was ecstatic.” The actress added that being pregnant in quarantine has been a task in itself. However, she is happy that her husband Sumeet is helping her deal with the situation in a good way. Also Read – Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul, Priyank Sharma, Shefali Jariwala — here are the TV newsmakers of the week

The actress further revealed how she and Sumeet managed to keep the news of her pregnancy under wraps for nearly four to five months. Elaborating on the same in detail, Ekta Kaul said, “So, Sumeet was shooting out of Mumbai and I was in Jammu with my parents for the initial 4/5 months since it was little difficult managing alone with so many changes going on in my body. I wanted to be around my family at that time. So, the news of my pregnancy was controlled and hidden because of this arrangement.” Also Read – Ekta Kaul reveals she had been on a bike ride to Ladakh unaware of being pregnant

Ekta further stated that things are going to be more difficult for her after she delivers her baby in this crisis. “I feel the most challenging part is yet to come once I deliver the baby because right now, I am sure that if I follow the basic hygiene and a healthy lifestyle, my baby is safe. But once the baby comes out then controlling things would be a little difficult,” she said.

Nevertheless, we send our good wishes to Sumeet and Ekta as they embark on a new journey in their lives.

