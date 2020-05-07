Summer blast to sweep Sydney with temperatures soaring to 27C just weeks out from winter

A summer blast is set to sweep across Sydney with temperatures soaring to 27C just weeks out from winter.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a maximum of 24C for the Harbour City on Thursday, before climbing to 27C on Friday and 26C on Saturday.

But the warm weather will be short-lived, with the temperature forecast to drop to 19C on Mother’s Day.

Weatherzone meteorologist Brett Dutschke said the May average for the city is 19.5C but the random burst of heat is not ‘unusual’.

‘We’re still in autumn, so we still get a little hit of early autumn weather or summer-like weather,’ he said.

‘It’s the time of year where winter is trying to fight off summer I suppose. The odd occasional burst.’

Mr Dutschke said Sydney hit 27C towards the end of May last year and 26C the year before.

‘Over these next few days, winds are going north westerly…. That’s going to draw a bit more warmth from the interior,’ he said.

‘Looks like tomorrow [Friday] will be the warmest day. Saturday should be windier.

‘Cooler change will arrive on Saturday night and it’s a fairly strong, cool change.’

Mr Dutschke said windy conditions on Sunday and Monday will make the lower temperatures feel even colder.

There will be a ‘really long dry spell’ before ‘significant rain’ in about a weeks time, he added.

‘Unfortunately not a lot of rain with this cool change [on Saturday night], just a few spots,’ Mr Dutschke said.

Brisbane will also enjoy sunshine and temperatures nudging above 25C over the weekend. Sunday is expected to be the city’s warmest day, with 28C forecast.

‘The days leading up to that look pretty comfortable,’ Mr Dutschke said.

‘Cooling will be slight compared to as far south as Sydney.’

The temperature in Brisbane is expected to drop to 24C by Monday.

Melbourne could hit a high of 19C on Friday, before plummeting to 15C on Saturday and 14C on Sunday.

Thousands of customers remain without power after wild weather along Western Australia’s southwest coast caused outages to more than 55,000 homes.

Western Power crews have restored power to most homes overnight although 4,000 properties need to be reconnected to the grid after lines were damaged by fallen trees and debris.

About 1,500 customers near Perth are affected by outages spread across more than 30 sites.

Crews are also working to restore power to 2,500 customers around Margret River, Vass, Busselton, and Bunbury.

‘With the large geographical area to cover in the regional recovery, we have mobilised teams from surrounding depots to assist with this effort,’ a Western Power spokesman said on Thursday.

The Bureau has a severe weather warning in place for parts of South Australia as a deep low-pressure system moves across the state.

The system, which is bringing vigorous cold fronts across the state, will extend eastwards during Thursday after reaching Eyre Peninsula overnight.

Damaging winds of up to 100 km/h have been forecast along with squally rain.

Locations which may be affected include Adelaide, Port Lincoln, Whyalla, Mount Gambier, Clare, Maitland, Murray Bridge, Kingscote and Naracoorte.