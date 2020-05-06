‘Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard Reveals Where She & Carl Stand After Their Brief Summer Fling

Ahead of tonight’s season finale of ‘Summer House’, Lindsay Hubbard spoke to HL about her friendship with Carl Radke, following their heated summer!

In the beginning of season 4 of Summer House, Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke tried to be a little more than friends and it just simply didn’t work. However, for the rest of the summer, things were, in Lindsay’s words, activated between them, leading to many fights and tension in the house. Now, ahead of the season finale of Summer House and the subsequent WWHL reunion, the Hubb House PR maven spoke to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview about where their relationship stands today. “You don’t remember every single detail of every single moment from eight months ago, so when I would watch back this season and like, that ‘don’t activate me’ dinner, I was equally proud of myself for not going nuts, but also I just it brings back feelings and I’m like, ‘That was so mean, Carl,’” Lindsay explained.

“Every Wednesday, we watch together, and I would say, ‘Why would you say that to me? That was so rude. I’m supposed to be your best friend. You’re not supposed to talk to me like that,’ and we would talk,” she continued. “He’s in a space now where he says ‘I’m so sorry.’ I know that he wasn’t in a good headspace last summer. We can move forward.” Things get a little interesting when it comes to Lindsay’s new man, Stephen, who fans have quickly come to love!

“It’s a completely different world for him. It’s just a completely different set of challenges that you have to overcome,” Lindsay said of her relationship. “Especially watching it, it can’t be easy for any man to watch his girlfriend make out with another guy, let alone her best friend, who is still my best friend!”

We’ll get to see Stephen and Lindsay during tonight’s Summer House season finale, which ends with what Lindsay called the best party of the summer! From the pictures, it seems it was definitely out of this world. Be sure to tune in tonight on Bravo at 9 PM ET and after for the cast reunion on Watch What Happens Live!