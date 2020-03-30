Summer Olympics in Tokyo to Start on July 23, 2021

The Summer Olympics in Tokyo, pushed back a year because of the coronavirus pandemic only after Olympic officials and Japanese organizers bowed to widespread pressure, will now open July 23, 2021, Tokyo 2020 organizers said Monday. The Games will run through Aug. 8.

Thomas Bach, the International Olympic Committee president, told sports federations on a conference call a short while before the announcement that the date was picked to give organizers the maximum time to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus. When he called for a show of support on the call, it was unanimous.

Back did not say why the Games could not take place even later.

Bach made official what The Times and other news organizations had reported over the weekend.

The postponement has set off an array of complex planning decisions for the I.O.C. and the Tokyo organizers. The changes must take into account an array of stakeholders whose needs differ wildly, including athletes desperate to know how and when to resume training, and broadcast and commercial partners who will recast their own campaigns.