Sunday Scrum: Convening Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic
CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.
This week, we ask our panellists about the government’s efforts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s concerns about the World Health Organization’s relationship with China.
Plus, the panellists talk about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and a $306-million fund recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support Indigenous businesses through the pandemic.
WATCH | Parliament sittings during the COVID-19 pandemic:
WATCH | Conservative criticism of coronavirus response heats up:
WATCH | COVID-19 and Indigenous communities: