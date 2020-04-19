Sunday Scrum: Convening Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic | CBC News

CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.

This week, we ask our panellists about the government’s efforts to convene Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s concerns about the World Health Organization’s relationship with China.

Plus, the panellists talk about COVID-19 in Indigenous communities and a $306-million fund recently announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to support Indigenous businesses through the pandemic.

WATCH | Parliament sittings during the COVID-19 pandemic:

The Liberal government has reportedly reached a ‘tentative agreement’ with the NDP and the Bloc Québécois about the conditions under which Parliament will reconvene this week — a deal the Conservatives rejected Sunday. 13:38

WATCH | Conservative criticism of coronavirus response heats up:

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer said this week he’s concerned about the World Health Organization’s relationship with China and was among a number of prominent Conservatives to sign an open letter criticizing the country’s response to the outbreak. 12:48

WATCH | COVID-19 and Indigenous communities: