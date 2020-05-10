Sunday Scrum: Coping with COVID-19 | CBC News
CBC News Network’s Sunday Scrum panel is your destination for frank discussion and analysis of the week’s big Canadian political stories.
This week, our panellists talk about how COVID-19 is affecting the Canadian economy amid efforts to reopen businesses in some provinces, and they discuss what’s next for Alberta’s oilsands after numerous politicians weighed in on the industry’s future this week.
Plus, the panellists dive into the Liberal government’s new multimillion-dollar aid package for Canada’s farmers and food processors.
